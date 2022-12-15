Strong start powers Chieftains to victory

YUTAN – A 27-point first half helped the Yutan girls basketball team get out in front early in a 47-27 home victory over Arlington on Dec. 6.

With the score still knotted at 0-0, Mylee Tichota turned a steal into a fast break layup the other direction which made it 2-0. The Chieftains would finish the first on a 10-5 scoring run as they built a 12-5 edge.

In the second, Laycee Josoff spotted up and nailed a three to put Yutan up by 18 points. This was all a part of a 15-8 scoring surge for the Chieftains in the quarter. Heading into halftime, Yutan was firmly in control up 27-13.

The Chieftains continued to roll in the third quarter with a three from Haley Kube that stretched her team’s lead out to 17 points. Another 14 points on top of that basket gave Yutan a 40-18 advantage with one quarter remaining.

Even with a big lead, the Chieftains kept applying pressure. It paid off as Maura Tichota stole a ball and converted it into an easy layup on the other end.

Another three from Kube were the final points for Yutan in the contest and helped them secure a 20-point victory.

Steals played a huge part for the Chieftains in the win with 24 of them altogether. They also pulled down 27 rebounds and dished out 13 assists.

At the free throw line, Yutan made 50% of their attempts on the night. From the field, the Chieftains shot 33% and were 19% from behind the arc.

Pacing Yutan with 18 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists was Maura Tichota. Laycee Josoff ended up with 12 points, three steals, three rebounds and two assists.

Finishing with nine points was Kube, Mylee Tichota had four, Alyssa Husing dropped in three and Kennedy Andrews scored one.

The Chieftains were supposed to play Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home on Dec. 8. Due to slick road conditions the game was postponed to a date yet to be determined.

Yutan played at Fort Calhoun on Dec. 13. They are back on the road again at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Conestoga.