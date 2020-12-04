State certifies election results

WAHOO – The Board of State Canvassers reviewed and approved the 2020 General Election results on Monday, with only one recount planned for the entire state.

On Monday, the board announced that no major problems were noted during the review. Four NRD state races qualified for an automatic recount, however, the candidates who were behind in the Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 1 and Lower Platte South NRD subdistricts 3 and 4, waived their right to an automatic recount. In Lower Platte South NRD Subdistrict 3, Mike DeKalb received 6,379 votes, while Kenneth Vogel garnered 6,323. In Subdistrict 4, 9,398 votes were cast for Gary R. Aldridge, with 9,375 for LeRoy W. Sievers.

The only recount will be held for the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District Subdistrict 5, where there was only one vote separating the candidates. Results show John R. Hannah with 9,820 votes and David W. Lawrence with 9,821. The recount will take place on Dec. 2 and the results announced two days later during the next meeting of the state canvass board.

The approval of the General Election results also means there are no changes for any of the races in the county.