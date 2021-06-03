Springer resigns from school board

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Schools Board of Education finally received a resignation from Board Member Lori Springer on May 25 after not appearing in a board meeting since Feb. 10.

Springer’s resignation was approved unanimously by the school board during a special meeting on May 25. Springer’s position as secretary was given to Board Member Cathy Burklund.

With the vacancy, the board is currently looking for someone to fill her term on the board which is scheduled to end December 2022. Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel said the school board discussed finding someone to take over in Ward 4, which is the Valparaiso area, during the May 25 meeting.

The board has advertised the opening in the paper, by word of mouth and on the district’s website. Applications can be picked up at the district office. In the meantime, Joel said the school board will schedule another meeting to create a hiring committee and will appoint a board member at the regularly scheduled meeting on June 16.