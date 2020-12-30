Spirit of giving lasts all year for Lacey

“I was fired six times,” Kreig Lacey said with a laugh.

Working for her mother was always fun, but there was also a serious side when it came to taking care of customers, Woita said.

“She’s a great example of what a boss should be,” she added.

Woita now uses what she learned from her mother in her own business, DJ’s Hair Design in Wahoo.

“As the owner of a salon, everything that I learned, I learned from her,” she said.

Mary Taylor was also on hand to witness Lacey’s achievement. Taylor had been on the first crew Lacey oversaw as manager.

“She never asked us to do anything she wouldn’t do herself,” Taylor said. “To me, that says a lot about being a boss.”

Taylor also used her experience working with Lacey later in her career.

“Whenever I worked in a managerial position I would draw upon what I learned from her and what it was like to work for her as a manager,” she said.