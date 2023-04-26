SCHUYLER – The Wahoo boys track and field team raced to a second place finish with 108 points at the Fred Arnold Invite hosted by Schuyler on April 20. Winning the meet was Blair with 121 points and Columbus Lakeview was third with 96.

“I thought the boys scored pretty well again at a difficult meet,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “We are starting to see some consistent contributions from some athletes, which is nice as we are getting closer to conference and district meets.”

Leading the way for the Warriors with two golds in the hurdle races was Zach Fox. The senior ran a personal record in both the 110 and 300 hurdle finals by clocking a 14.06 and then a 39.94.

Coming in third in the 110 hurdles was William Nielson in a time of 16.00 and Noah Bordovsky got sixth in the 300 hurdles by posting a PR of 45.55.

Benji Nelson continues to be solid in the long jump with another gold medal performance with a mark of 41-07.50. In fifth place was Kip Brigham, who jumped 37-09.50.

In the shot put, Wahoo ended up filling up places second through fourth. Winning the silver medal was Jake Scanlon with a throw of 48-10.75 and Dominek Rohleder took third with a mark of 45-03. Coming in fourth by throwing the shot 43-06 was Eli Shada.

Scanlon added another second place finish on the day in the discus with a mark of 136-05. Taking fifth was Shada with a heave of 118-02 and Rohleder ended up in sixth with a toss of 114-07.

Setting a PR in the 100 meter dash for the Warriors was Sam Edmonds, who posted an 11.18 to get second. Taking third in the 800 meter run was Kyle Babst in a time of 2:03.90 and Calvin Babst got sixth by running a PR of 2:11.65.

Both the 4x800 and the 4x100 meter relays for Wahoo took third. Peyton Hurt, Avery Wieting, Brigham and Sam Edmonds clocked a 45.57 in the 4x100 and Garrett Grandgenett, Caden Smart, Chase Peterson and Kyle Babst got to the line in 8:48.72 in the 4x800.

Ending up in fourth place in the 4x400 meter relay were Zach Fox, Grandgenett, Brigham and Hurt with a time of 3:40.41.

Getting fourth and fifth in the mile were Logan Kleffner, who ran a 5:05.55, and Chase Peterson with a PR of 5:08.30.

Brandon Greenfield was the final medalist for the Wahoo boys in the 200 meter dash. He got sixth place overall by clocking a 24.20.

While the boys got second, the Warrior girls came in sixth overall with 27.5 points. Blair topped the team standings once again with 128.5 points.

“I thought the girls scored about as well as they could of on Thursday,” Chad Fox said. “We had a couple of kids score in some events that hadn’t scored in a varsity meet yet, so that was nice to see.”

Earning three individual medals on the day to pace the Wahoo girls was McKenna Smith. Her first two came in the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter run where she got third in a time of 1:05.74 and 2:36.91. Smith also got sixth in the high jump by clearing 4-05.

Megan Robinson continued to rack up points in the pole vault for the Warriors. She took third place with a vault of 8-00.

Starting to find her stride in the throws is Ava Lausterer. The sophomore came in fourth place in the shot put with a mark of 31-07.

Back on the track, Lillie Harris got fifth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.41 and Addy Kenning came in sixth in the mile after running a 6:26.97.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Smith, Harris, Alyssa Havlovic and Robinson raced to the finish line in a time of 4:43.23 which got them fifth place.

Wahoo traveled to the North Bend Invite on April 25. They will also be at the Trailblazer Conference Meet at 11 a.m. at Beatrice High School on April 29.