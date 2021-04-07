Solar farm developers hear from public

The preliminary plan includes three “pods” of solar panels between county roads L and J and county roads 5 and 7 that would be connected by underground wire to a substation located adjacent to the OPPD substation on County Road J, according to Bolin. Later in the meeting, Eckert told the audience that the company typically also has some additional properties in case locations need to change.

“We’ve built a cushion into what we do so we have some flexibility to move it around and try to address some concerns,” he said.

Many in the audience asked why the company chose these locations, including one pod that wraps around Hollst Lawn Cemetery, the only cemetery in the Yutan area.

Teresa Akeson, a native of Yutan and a descendent of the family that started Hollst Lawn Cemetery, said she is totally against the solar field being located there.

“Who’s going to want to bury their loved ones next to a solar field? Who would even thought of putting one by the cemetery would be a good idea?” she said.

Bolin said they would take Akeson’s feelings into consideration and wanted to discuss the issue further with her.