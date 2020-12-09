Smaus to join county board

WAHOO – Prague’s John Smaus was appointed on Dec. 2 to the District 5 supervisors seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors replacing Larry Mach who died suddenly in a car accident on Sept. 25.
Smaus was one of six applicants to be publicly interviewed that morning by a board made up of the County Clerk Patti Lindgren, County Treasurer Amber Scanlon and County Attorney Joe Dobesh. He was then sworn in during the Dec. 8 county board meeting.
Smaus grew up in the Prague area, but moved back about two years ago with his family. Smaus and his wife Laurie have five children, Cadence (16), Jakson (13), Jase (7), Jameson (4) and Coralie (7 months).
Smaus and his father Jim raise grains and alfalfa on about 1,000 acres of farmland. The newly appointed supervisor also does antique refurbishing on the side.
Smaus said he applied because of his father’s recommendation. Jim Smaus was appointed in 1993 after the death of District 5 Supervisor Eugene Kadavy and he held the position for six year. Smaus and his father were both 38 years old at the time of their individual appointments.
“I just kind of thought about it and I decided to go forward with it,” Smaus said.
Lindgren said Jim Smaus was her first appointment after her own appointment in 1992. Smaus himself was her sixth appointment.
The appointment board must be made up of three elected officials by statute. Lindgren said after the interviews and deliberation the board came to the decision to appoint Smaus.
“We felt he was the best,” Lindgren said.
For Scanlon and Dobesh, it was their first appointment process. Scanlon said District 5 is “blessed” by how many community members were willing to step up, but that it was difficult to imagine filling the shoes of the well-loved Mach.
“We’re not going to find another Larry Mach,” Scanlon said.
Dobesh felt that it was helpful that the decision to fill the seat of the “one of a kind” Mach was delayed because of the election. To him, it made it less difficult to be replacing the beloved community member.
Selecting Smaus was a close call because each applicant had their own individual aspects, but Smaus’ connection to agriculture really stood out, Dobesh said. He said having board members who can advocate for the agricultural voices in the community is important.
“We really feel that John has the capacity to do this,” Dobesh said.
Smaus said while he didn’t
know Mach very well, his parents did and he hopes to be as impactful as Mach was.
“I have utmost respect for Larry and what he did and I just hope I can do my part to fill those shoes,” Smaus said.
Smaus’ main goal in the position is to help the community he loves.
“I love Saunders County,” Smaus said. “This is where I grew up. This is home. So, I want to help as much as I can. If this is something I can do to help people and people in the community, that’s the big thing for me.”
