LINCOLN – Steven Sladky of Bishop Neumann is headed back to the Class C State Golf Tournament after finishing in third place with a 78 at the C-1 District meet at the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln on May 15.

Sladky started the day with a higher than expected score of 41 on the front nine. He lowered it down to a 37 on the back nine to make sure his score was still under 80.

Shooting a 103 and coming in 54th place for the Cavaliers was Turner Ahrens. One stroke behind him with a 104 was Aaron Spicka.

Earning a fourth place finish on the team was Camdin McGuigan with a 106 and Ryley Mayberry rounded out the team score with a 107.

Neumann finished in eighth place as a team in the district with a score of 391. Lincoln Christian won by carding a 334 and Lincoln Lutheran was second with a 346. Qualifying for state as the third team and shooting a 353 was Syracuse.

The individual district champion was Noah Carpenter of Palmyra who carded a 70. Second went to freshman Brady Watson of Lincoln Christian with a score of 77.

Sladky competed at the Class C State Golf Tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on May 23 and 24. Results will be published in next week’s paper.