COLUMBUS – The Bishop Neumann boys golf team traveled to the Centennial Conference Meet at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus on May 6. In a 10 team field, the Cavaliers finished in seventh place overall with a team score of 381.

Leading the way for Neumann in sixth place was Steven Sladky. He was in first place to start after shooting a 33 on the front nine. He wasn’t able to maintain that super high level of play and carded a 43 on the back nine.

“Steven would be the first in program history to medal in every invite and he was the medalist in every dual/triangular,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said.

Shooting his low round of the year with a 96 was Camdin McGuigan. The junior shot a 47 on the front nine and then a 49 on the back nine.

Finishing just over 100 with a 102 was Aaron Spicka. He stayed very consistent on the day and shot a 51 on both the front and the back nine.

Ryley Mayberry was the final golfer for Neumann with a respectable score of 107. The freshman carded a 53 through his first nine holes and then rose by one stroke to a 54 on the final nine.

Winning the meet was Lincoln Christian with a team score of 312 and Omaha Concordia shot a 318. Nick Fleming of Scotus was the individual champ after carding a 69 and Jaylin Jakub of Aquinas was second with a 74.

Earlier in the week, the Cavaliers participated in a triangular at Mount Michael Benedictine on May 2. Omaha Concordia and Neumann tied with a 199 and Mount Michael won with a score of 194.

Shooting the best score by eight strokes was Sladky. He ended up with a 37 and the next closest golfer was Ben Weber of Mount Michael with a 45.

Coming in second for the Cavaliers was Turner Ahrens with a 51. That was followed by Mayberry, who was one stroke back with a 52.

Spicka finished with a score of 59 and Izzy Woita carded a 63. Ingrid Bartek was the sixth golfer for Neumann, shooting a 73 for nine holes.

The Cavaliers traveled to the Waverly Invite at Crooked Creek Golf Course on May 9. This was the final meet before districts for Neumann.