LINCOLN – In a loaded competition field, the Waverly boys golf team took sixth place at the Waverly Invite at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln on May 9. The Vikings varsity team finished with a team score of 334 and Norris won by carding a 306.

“The varsity team shot a 334 which is a very good score, we had four players shoot in the 80s,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Cobelens said. “The competition in the field proves to be very talented, Norris — 306, Elkhorn North — 319 Wahoo — 330, Crete — 331. Not one of the players won a medal so that proves we have our work cut out before Monday. This is the lowest scoring average by a team I have coached since 2007.”

Finishing with a score of 81 to lead Waverly was Royce Klucas. He shot a 38 on the front nine and then carded a 43 on the back nine.

Two strokes behind Royce Klucas was Josh Wall, who carded an 83. Finishing with a 40 on the front nine was Wall and then he shot a 43 on the final nine holes.

Ethan Rosenthal ended up getting 22nd place overall after shooting an 84. Also coming in under 90 on the day was Grey Klucas who carded an 86.

Rounding out the Waverly team score and finishing just under 100 with a score of 96 was William Foster. He was very consistent on the day, shooting a 48 on both the front and the back nine.

The Vikings looked to qualify for the Class B State Golf Tournament during the B-3 District Tournament at the York Country Club.