WAHOO — Six United States military veterans with local ties were honored in February as Veterans of the Month by the Saunders County Veterans Service Office. Each served about two years, and the land — or water — they covered was vast, from Germany to Chile to Korea.

The six veterans — Dennis Kliment, Gene Maly, Bob Ohnoutka and brothers Clyde Nelson, Larry Nelson and Dayle Nelson — were honored at a ceremony on Feb. 17 at the Wahoo Veterans Memorial Club. Each received a framed certificate thanking them for their service.

Kliment, who lives in Lincoln and is a member of Valparaiso American Legion Post 371, joined the army in 1953 and spent time at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fort Carson, Colorado. While in Virginia, he trained as an army engineer, and he said he contributed his engineer skills, as well as truck driving ability, while in the service. He was discharged in 1955 and used the benefits of the G.I. Bill to take pilot lessons. His flying days ended, however, when he met and married his wife, Irma.

“The day we got married, I quit. She grounded me,” Kliment said.

Irma Kliment happened to also be the sister to three servicemen honored at the ceremony.

The first was Clyde Nelson, who was drafted in 1961 and received several awards during his time of service: an Expert Rifle Badge, an Army Occupation Medal and an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. After basic training at Fort Carson, Colorado, and time spent at Fort Riley, Kansas, Nelson was sent overseas for 18 months to serve in the tank division at U.S. bases in Wildflecken and Berlin, Germany. They never fired any ammunition while he was in Germany, but he said the time spent in Germany was the “best tour of the whole two years.” He was discharged in 1963.

After Clyde Nelson was drafted, his younger brother Larry volunteered to serve, joining as an artillery specialist in 1962.

“I sure as heck wasn’t going to stay at home milking cows,” Larry Nelson said.

After basic training at Fort Carson, Larry Nelson was sent to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for artillery training, where he and other servicemen formed a battery. The group was then sent to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, which had been repurposed as a basic training camp. Its facilities were lacking, Nelson said, and the soldiers had to rotate nights in the winter shoveling the barracks’ coal-fire furnaces.

At the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis, Larry Nelson and his battery were sent to load their equipment onto an outgoing ship at Fort Stewart, Georgia. But right as they were set to depart from Georgia, he said President John F. Kennedy was successful in thwarting the Soviets’ nuclear operation. Not long after, many soldiers received orders to go to Vietnam, but the men in his battery were so close to completing their two years of active duty that they were discharged.

The third Nelson brother, the oldest of the bunch, is Dayle Nelson, who made the trip to Wahoo for the ceremony from Buffalo, Missouri. He served in the Army from 1954 to 1956. He said he chose the military route because he had gotten tired of working two jobs back home. He rode a train for three days from Omaha to Fort Bliss near El Paso, Texas. While on the base, a volunteer was needed one day for a truck driver, he said.

“So I volunteered,” Dayle Nelson said. “They gave me a wheelbarrow and shovel, so that was the last time I volunteered.”

The longest expedition on which he embarked was a Merchant Marine ship ride from Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, to Bremerhaven, Germany. On the third day, they hit a storm.

“They say sea sickness is in your head, they’re full of crap,” Dayle Nelson said.

Dayle Nelson spent time as a driver of an atomic cannon, which he said weighed 80,000 pounds when in a traveling position. The cannon had the ability, he said, of being accurate from 30 miles away. When he returned to America across the Atlantic, the ocean was “smooth as glass.”

The fifth veteran honored at the ceremony was Gene Maly, who was a U.S. Navy boiler room operator. His time in the service is decorated, earning him awards such as the National Defense Service Medal, the China Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal.

He joined the Navy Reserve in 1951 and took basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois. From there, he boarded the USS Oriskany and rode it down to Cuba, then to Brazil, where he endured the Navy’s “line-crossing ceremony,” which initiated — somewhat humiliatingly — young southward servicemen as they crossed the equator for the first time.

The boat continued south around Cape Horn at the southernmost tip of South America. They made stops in Chile and Peru before heading up to Oakland, California for a repair. Perhaps his most traumatic experience was a face-off in Korea when Chinese aircraft targeted Maly’s boat. He spent the entire battle ensuring water levels were correct while the ship rocked back and forth.

“I was sitting there for an hour, and I smoked a whole package of cigarettes,” he said.

The final veteran honored was Bob Ohnoutka, who entered the Army in 1956 when it appeared his family’s corn yield would be down. He traveled to Fort Chaffee, Arkansas and Fort Benning, Georgia for basic training.

Despite his lacking experience in airplane engineering, an Army officer noticed that Ohnoutka had been skilled with automobile mechanics.

“He said, ‘You want to work on airplanes?’” Ohnoutka said. “So I worked on airplanes as an airplane mechanic and never went to school.”

He left the service when his father died at 48 from Leukemia. Ohnoutka’s father had worked at a bomber plant, he said, and his hand had become contaminated by the chemicals he had used to clean the inside of bombs.

“I tell you what, it’s been an interesting life,” Ohnoutka said.

The Veteran of the Month program was initiated in 2018 by the late Larry Mach, who was a member of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. The program originally honored one veteran a month on the second Tuesday of the month. Each veteran received a plaque and recognition during the short ceremony.

In 2021, the Saunders County Veterans Service Committee (VSC) chose to change the ceremony’s location and format, opting to honor more than one veteran at a time and to do it at a time and place other than during the supervisors meeting, saying the program had “outgrown” the original format.

The informal format that has been adopted for the Veteran of the Month program allows veterans to share their own stories and bond with other veterans, according to Bill Bonney, the veterans service officer for Saunders County.