Shanahan sets record, Wildcats split games

LINCOLN – The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team won their third straight game on Feb. 1 when they were able to defeat Iowa School for the Deaf by a score of 65-19 at Cedar Bluffs High School.
The Wildcats led 10-7 after one quarter, but quickly extended their lead by outscoring the Bobcats 18-0 in the second quarter.
Cedar Bluffs pulled away over the final 16 minutes to earn their biggest win of the year.
Every player in the lineup contributed to the win, but no one more than senior Skylar Shanahan.
Shanahan broke the school record for points in a game with 35 against the Bobcats. She also added seven rebounds and four steals.
The 35 points she scored on Monday surpassed the record set by a teammate last season. Alyssa Classen scored 34 points against Cornerstone Christian on Jan. 21, 2020.
“Skylar continues to find ways to improve every game and each practice. Her continued improvement and leadership has had a positive effect on all of our players,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.
One of those players is junior Elly Campbell who nearly recorded her first triple double against the Bobcats.
Campbell finished with 13 points, nine steals and eight rebounds.
Wildcat guard Madi Patyk added seven points and five steals.
Freshman Maddie Thomas came through with eight points, four rebounds and three steals.
The Wildcats finished with a season-high 26 steals.
Cedar Bluffs looked to make it four-in-a-row on Friday night when they welcomed the St. Edward Beavers to town.
Unfortunately for the home team the Beavers were able pull away in the fourth quarter for the 44-32 road win on Senior Night.
The Beavers outscored the home team 19-8 over the final eight minutes to rally for the win.
“It was a tough loss to take on Senior Night. We didn’t have enough offense and will continue to work on that moving forward,” said Dunker.
Shanahan finished with 14 points and grabbed 17 rebounds against the Beavers.
Thomas added nine points, five rebounds and four steals.
Campbell finished with a career-high 12 rebounds and added five points.
The Wildcats were supposed to play in Lincoln against Parkview Christian on Saturday, but the game was canceled because of the snowstorm.