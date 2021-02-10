Shanahan sets record, Wildcats split games

LINCOLN – The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team won their third straight game on Feb. 1 when they were able to defeat Iowa School for the Deaf by a score of 65-19 at Cedar Bluffs High School.

The Wildcats led 10-7 after one quarter, but quickly extended their lead by outscoring the Bobcats 18-0 in the second quarter.

Cedar Bluffs pulled away over the final 16 minutes to earn their biggest win of the year.

Every player in the lineup contributed to the win, but no one more than senior Skylar Shanahan.

Shanahan broke the school record for points in a game with 35 against the Bobcats. She also added seven rebounds and four steals.

The 35 points she scored on Monday surpassed the record set by a teammate last season. Alyssa Classen scored 34 points against Cornerstone Christian on Jan. 21, 2020.

“Skylar continues to find ways to improve every game and each practice. Her continued improvement and leadership has had a positive effect on all of our players,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.

One of those players is junior Elly Campbell who nearly recorded her first triple double against the Bobcats.