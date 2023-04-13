LINCOLN – The Class B No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team was no match for Class B No. 4 Columbus Scotus in a 3-0 shutout loss at home on April 4.

“We played a tough team in Scotus,” LL/RC Head Coach Dave Gosselin said. “We knew it would be a big challenge and of course it was. Things did not start particularly well in either half. The team was resilient however and I am proud of their willingness to keep battling and keep playing. This strongly reflects in a positive way on this team’s character, which is this season’s theme, along with continuing the long tradition of Warrior soccer, that is – no retreat, no surrender.”

A big issue for the Warriors was the fact they had two players seeing their first career varsity action in the contest. They were Jasmine Wells and Khloe Cuttlers.

On top of this, LL/RC didn’t have their top goalie, Aleyna Cuttlers, due to injury. Making the start instead of her in the goal box was Jordyn Harris.

“We had two subs on Tuesday,” Gosselin said. “These two players were Jasmine Wells and Khloe Cuttlers who got their first game experience by being thrown into the deep end against Scotus. Certainly not ideal, but they positively contributed. Our defensive block held strong against the constant assault from the Scotus attack. Jordyn Harris had her first experience as a high school keeper. All things considered, she performed well under fire. Lots of learning taking place across the pitch.”

In terms of shots on goal, the Warriors didn’t have any, where the Shamrocks finished with nine. Scoring the goals for Scotus were Larkyn Mahoney, Libbie Brezenski and Izzie Kadavy.

Finishing with six saves for LL/RC in the contest was Harris.

The Warriors played at Schuyler on April 11. They will take on Ralston on the road at 5 p.m. on April 13 and then return home to play Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic at 11 a.m. on April 15.