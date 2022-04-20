Shakers building to be demolished

WAVERLY – Within the next month, a Waverly landmark and eyesore will be stripped down to nothing.

Phil Durst, the new owner of the Shakers Gentleman’s Club property, told Waverly city officials last week that he plans to raze the building, once and for all.

“She’s going to go down,” he said.

The decision is a slight course reversal for Durst, who also owns the adjacent Lincoln Auto Auction and Durst Motor Company. He said he had always planned to have the building demolished after he bought the property in February, but said he said there was no hurry.

That was until severe weather ripped through Waverly and eastern Nebraska on the evening of April 12, tearing two new holes in the former strip club’s roof and causing leaks inside. Durst decided there was no use for the building to stand.

After he made the decision, Durst said his first call was to notify the City of Waverly.

“We were very glad to hear that that was going to happen,” said City Administrator Stephanie Fisher.

The Shakers building was erected in 1966 and operated as a strip club from the 1990s until the pandemic forced its closure in 2020. Its exterior has been painted maroon, bright pink and now gray and has long been a thorn in the side of Waverly’s city council.

The demolition comes as the City of Waverly is in the early stages of extending a water and sewer line west to reach the Lincoln Auto Auction. The lack of water infrastructure in that area has stymied development along Highway 6 near Waverly’s southwest boundary.

Durst said when he bought the property that his intention was to eventually develop the site, but he said he has no concrete plans at the moment.

“My son put it best on Wednesday,” Durst said. “The building was a piece of (expletive) when we bought it. And now that we own it, it’s still a piece of (expletive). And people know I own it. I don’t like that.”

Durst said he hired Pershing Demolition to level the building.

“Everybody’s going to be happy, hopefully within a month,” Durst said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.