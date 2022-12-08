Second 'Hallmark the Village' holiday event will bring Santa, carolers to Ceresco

CERESCO — Christmas took on an even bigger meaning in Ceresco last year, when the Ceresco Days committee and the Ceresco Legion Post 244 joined forces to bring the village its jolliest holiday celebration to date.

This year, the two organizations are returning with another edition of the event, dubbed the Hallmark the Village Christmas Party, and it takes place Saturday evening from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Ceresco.

Festivities kick off when Santa rolls into town on a Ceresco fire engine as the Raymond Central High School choir and pep band sing and play Christmas carols. The carolers are a new addition in 2022.

After Santa makes his grand entrance, he will enter the Legion hall to meet with children and give them small gift bags. Cookies, hot cocoa, coffee and tea will be served nearby.

Meanwhile, a Christmas carriage — or trolley — will give rides around town to show off Ceresco residents' holiday lights displays. Voting is open now for a Christmas lighting contest, and attendees will be able to vote on their favorite house in person on Saturday night after they've taken their trolley ride. A winner will be crowned at the end of the event.

Event organizer Shawn Manion advises that trolley riders bring blankets and dress warm.

“I hope the weather doesn’t challenge us," Manion said. "It was cold last year, but it wasn’t wet and rainy. I’m just going to hope that it all turns out well this year.”

Manion said the partnership between the Ceresco Days committee and the Legion club has been a fruitful one that has allowed the event to grow much larger than if the two groups were putting it together on their own.

"Just getting together and putting our resources together makes it bigger with more things for people to do," she said.

This time of year, it's especially important to unite the community, Manion said. And if the event can inspire positivity, that's what will make it a success in her eyes.

"There's so much in this world that is stressful and hateful and mad," Manion said. "But this season is the season where you try to put all that aside and just spread cheer."