School board discusses Return to Learn plan

“The Raymond Central Schools plan for face coverings is influenced by the current community conditions and recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Three Rivers Public Health,” the plan states.

Johnson said after the meeting that at this point some of the changes to the plan could be related to quarantine and the return to school timeline for students and staff who have tested positive.

The plan currently states that those vaccinated need to self-monitor for symptoms but “no longer need to quarantine or miss school as long as they remain symptom free.”

For those unvaccinated, “individuals without symptoms will still need to stay home for 10 days without testing, or seven days if they receive a negative test after the fifth day.”

All individuals with close contact to the positive case will need to quarantine for the full 14 days even with a negative test result.

The plan also states in its current form that remote learning will not be available for students in the district and that district or building-wide alerts will not be released when there is a positive case.