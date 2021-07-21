School board discusses Return to Learn plan

RAYMOND – COVID-19 vaccines and masks will not be required by Raymond Central Public Schools proposed Safe Return to School plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
After discussions of the proposed plan during the Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education meeting on July 14, the draft was published on the website along with a quick survey for public feedback.
As a part of ESSER 3 funds, school districts are required to ask for public input related to return to school plans. Interim Superintendent Lynn Johnson said the plan and feedback could be an agenda item on the special meeting on July 26 or at another meeting.
Johnson said they have been working with Three Rivers Health Department and will be working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to finalize the plan.
General protocols included in the plan are self-screening for symptoms prior to entering buildings, maintaining persistent handwashing and use of hand sanitizer, three to six feet of social distancing when possible, continued disinfecting processes and students and staff staying home when identifying symptoms.
“It’s really a self-monitoring practice,” Johnson said during the meeting.
According to the plan, face coverings are optional for those who have been vaccinated and recommended for those who are not vaccinated. This applies to students, staff, visitors and volunteers.
“The Raymond Central Schools plan for face coverings is influenced by the current community conditions and recommendations from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Three Rivers Public Health,” the plan states.
Johnson said after the meeting that at this point some of the changes to the plan could be related to quarantine and the return to school timeline for students and staff who have tested positive.
The plan currently states that those vaccinated need to self-monitor for symptoms but “no longer need to quarantine or miss school as long as they remain symptom free.”
For those unvaccinated, “individuals without symptoms will still need to stay home for 10 days without testing, or seven days if they receive a negative test after the fifth day.”
All individuals with close contact to the positive case will need to quarantine for the full 14 days even with a negative test result.
The plan also states in its current form that remote learning will not be available for students in the district and that district or building-wide alerts will not be released when there is a positive case.
The finalized version of the plan will be published on the website on Aug. 4 and go into effect for the district on Aug. 11.The public can fill out the feedback survey until July 23.
