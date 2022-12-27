Saunders County Sheriff’s Office targets impaired drivers over holiday season

WAHOO – During this holiday season, the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has increased their December patrols to take impaired drivers off the roadways. Additional deputies will be on patrol thanks to an overtime grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. The enforcement period for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” crackdown began Dec. 16, and will last through Jan. 1, 2023.

In 2020, 6,412 drivers were arrested for DUI and there were 1,534 alcohol-related crashes. Among all alcohol-related crashes in Nebraska, there were 76 fatalities and an additional 602 injuries in 2020. Although final data is not available for 2021 crashes, preliminary data show 32% of all fatal crashes were alcohol-related and nearly 70% of fatalities were not buckled up. We must do everything we can now to stop these dangerous driving behaviors!

Driving after drinking is a choice. Choose to do the right and the safe thing: find alternate transportation, use a designated driver, or don’t consume any amount of alcohol if you intend to or need to drive. Help us keep Saunders County communities safe by reporting any impaired drivers to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at 402-443-1000.