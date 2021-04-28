Saunders County school districts receive Best Communities for Music Education award

SAUNDERS COUNTY – Only seven school districts in Nebraska received the Best Communities for Music Education award from the National Association of Music Merchants.

Two of those school districts happen to be in Saunders County. Just 13 miles apart, Wahoo Public Schools (WPS) and Yutan Public Schools (YPS) have celebrated receiving the designation each for the first time.

“I was really excited,” Yutan High School Instrumental Music Teacher Christopher Weddel said. “I mean hearing that, especially in the pandemic, when you’ve had such a trying year that we could still be recognized for excellence in support of music education with not only in the school but the community as well.”

Weddel and Vocal Music Teacher Matt Gunther lead the music programs for the YPS district. Weddel said the application process included answering questions about how the district and community works to provide music education to schools.

In Wahoo, Elementary Music Teacher Melissa Smith, Vocal Music Director Logan Langholdt and Instrumental Music Director Jason Smith lead the music programs for the WPS. Jason said it’s been nice to celebrate this award despite the obstacles the pandemic has created.