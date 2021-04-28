Saunders County school districts receive Best Communities for Music Education award

SAUNDERS COUNTY – Only seven school districts in Nebraska received the Best Communities for Music Education award from the National Association of Music Merchants.
Two of those school districts happen to be in Saunders County. Just 13 miles apart, Wahoo Public Schools (WPS) and Yutan Public Schools (YPS) have celebrated receiving the designation each for the first time.
“I was really excited,” Yutan High School Instrumental Music Teacher Christopher Weddel said. “I mean hearing that, especially in the pandemic, when you’ve had such a trying year that we could still be recognized for excellence in support of music education with not only in the school but the community as well.”
Weddel and Vocal Music Teacher Matt Gunther lead the music programs for the YPS district. Weddel said the application process included answering questions about how the district and community works to provide music education to schools.
In Wahoo, Elementary Music Teacher Melissa Smith, Vocal Music Director Logan Langholdt and Instrumental Music Director Jason Smith lead the music programs for the WPS. Jason said it’s been nice to celebrate this award despite the obstacles the pandemic has created.
“Despite all the craziness of this year and the times that we haven’t been able to do all the things that we normally would do and the things that the kids love and we love, we’re super proud of the kids sticking with it, and continuing to come to bat and learn,” Jason said.
The two districts were two of 686 school districts that were recognized for “outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education,” according to the website.
YPS also received an academic achievement award from Nebraska State Bandmasters Association, Weddel said. Between the two awards, Weddel said the district has proven a point and the ultimate goal is to maintain that level of excellence.
“We have kind of now a standard upkeep,” Weddel said. “We’ve proven that we can be the best of the best with the best of the best.”
Weddel said the music program will be working alongside the Yutan VFW for a community performance over Memorial Day weekend and select students will perform in the Nebraska Masonic All-Star Marching Band in June.
WPS has a few events coming up including the high school’s presentation of “School House Rock Live” on April 29 at 7 p.m., April 30 at 7 p.m., May 1 at 7 p.m. and May 2 at 3 p.m. Jason also said there will be a mattress fundraiser on May 16 at the elementary school.
Melissa said that working with Jason and Langholdt feels like family and that’s what plays a huge part in WPS music success.
“I think [the award] means a lot of things,” Melissa said. “It means we have so much support, not only from our administration but just our staff, the community and parents.”
Weddel said the awards YPS music has received stems from the hard work of students.
“I think it just goes to show that even in a rural community that we can we can be exemplified for the work that we do,” Weddel said. “It really goes to show that the work that the kids do is just as good as any other school and any other other other district in the state of Nebraska.”