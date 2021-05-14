 Skip to main content
Rice places eighth at conference meet
Waverly Golf 4.21

BIG DRIVE: Waverly’s Carter Lee gets ready to sleeve his driver after hitting it down the middle on the Par 5 fifth hole at the Hilltop Country Club. (Staff Photos by Jason Unger)

LINCOLN – The Waverly Viking golf team teed it up twice last week starting with the annual Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament on May 4 at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

The Vikings finished in sixth-place after carding a team score of 398.

Viking Jace Rice led the Vikings at the conference tournament, finishing with an eighth-place medal after carding an 18-hole total of 88.

Waverly returned to action on May 6 when they welcomed Gretna to town for a dual at Crooked Creek Golf Club near Lincoln.

Gretna captured team honors after outscoring the Vikings 168-178.

The Vikings hosted the annual Waverly Invite back at Crooked Creek on May 11. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.

