Rice places eighth at conference meet

LINCOLN – The Waverly Viking golf team teed it up twice last week starting with the annual Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament on May 4 at Indian Creek in Elkhorn.

The Vikings finished in sixth-place after carding a team score of 398.

Viking Jace Rice led the Vikings at the conference tournament, finishing with an eighth-place medal after carding an 18-hole total of 88.

Waverly returned to action on May 6 when they welcomed Gretna to town for a dual at Crooked Creek Golf Club near Lincoln.

Gretna captured team honors after outscoring the Vikings 168-178.

The Vikings hosted the annual Waverly Invite back at Crooked Creek on May 11. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.