Reward offered for bridge damaged by explosive device

WAHOO – Local, state and federal agencies are investigating an explosion last month that damaged a rural bridge, and a reward is now being offered for information.

On Feb. 1, an explosive device was placed on a bridge rail at 3:23 p.m. on County Road 19 between County Road J and County Road K, west of Wahoo, Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz reported last month. County Public Works Director Andy Nordstrom said the damage to the bridge is estimated to be about $500.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the State Fire Marshal and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the incident, according to the Saunders County Attorney’s office.

The sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies in Saunders County also received reports of other explosions around the county in recent weeks and months, leading investigators to believe the incidents may be linked to the same suspects. Stukenholtz said the high-powered explosive being used in these incidents can put the suspects and others in danger.

A cash reward of $3,500 is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of person(s) involved in the crime.

To submit information, contact Saunders County Crime Stoppers at 402-443-9191 or go to www.saunderscountycrimestoppers.com and click on “webtips.” The identity of the tipster will remain anonymous.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.