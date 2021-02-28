RetirePath Advisors announce transition to Thrivent Advisor Network

FREMONT – Local Thrivent-affiliated offices transitioned to the Thrivent Advisor Network (TAN) and are now known as RetirePath Advisors, as of October 2020. Built on the 100-year heritage of Thrivent Financial, TAN allows financial practices to continue to serve clients under the Thrivent umbrella, but in a way that allows the practice to offer expanded technology and investment solutions.

At RetirePath Advisors, the focus remains on helping clients achieve financial clarity and live lives full of meaning and gratitude.

The move to TAN means clients can count on RetirePath to continue addressing their financial needs. With this change, RetirePath now has access to an even wider range of products and investments from multiple providers, which will allow the practice to create holistic solutions that address the client’s entire financial picture.

RetirePath Advisors has six offices from which they serve their clients: Fremont, Wahoo, Scribner, Seward, Omaha and Clarinda, Iowa. And the advisors are surrounded by a team of specialists and support staff to help clients with all aspects of their financial plan. Owner Luke Simons, ChFC, FIC, represents RetirePath in the Wahoo area community.