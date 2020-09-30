Relatives of Anderson sisters sought

According to Bethlehem Lutheran Church records, Helen lived to be 92 and died on Aug. 16, 1998. Elsie passed away at the age of 99 on July 15, 2007 at Haven House, now known as South Haven, in Wahoo. They are both buried in Bethesda Cemetery in Malmo.

Benkusky estimates the oldest item in the collection is a bible dated 1890 that belonged to Signe. Between the bibles and children books, there are also textbooks that the Anderson sisters studied and a scrapbook documenting the get-well-soon cards Elsie received after an appendectomy in November 1936. The box also contained several Bethlehem Lutheran Church programs as well as a marriage announcement from 1902. Benkusky has also found several letters including one in Swedish.

Benkusky only recently began searching for any relatives of the sisters via Facebook. She was met with a sudden wall when she found Elsie’s obituary which also stated that Helen had already passed away. The only relative named in Elsie’s obituary was Norma Yuhas of Wisconsin who has also since passed away.

Benkusky hopes that one day she can get the books to someone who knew the sisters or even find a relative because she feels that the items would be personally valuable.

“It’s like a family just ended,” Benkusky said.