Reds pick up second win of the season on the road

WAHOO- For the second time on the season, the Wahoo State Bank Senior Reds found the win column against Arlington in a 7-6 win in Wakefield on June 11. They also lost 9-8 to Wayne on the same day and then were shut out 7-0 by Omaha Concordia at home on June 14.

Early on in the contest with Arlington, the Reds found themselves in a 5-0 hole going into the fifth inning.

Grant Ryan was able to start the inning off with a single to center and then Owen Hancock tripled to right field driving him in. The next batter Joseph Klein hustled out an infield single to second that scored Hancock and made Wahoo’s deficit 5-2.

The great hitting for the Reds in the fifth carried over into the sixth inning with singles from Ryan and Hancock. A walk by the Eagles loaded the bases with two outs.

Coming up clutch with singles to tie the game was Jordan Hiemstra on a hit to right field and Kael Eddie on a shot to center. Hiemstra’s hit scored one run and Eddie drove in three with his base knock.

Similar to the sixth inning, Wahoo was able to get themselves a scoring opportunity with two outs when Seth Williams singled to center. He would come around and score the winning run on a hit to center from Ryan.

Coming up with one hit and three RBIs was Eddie and Hancock and Klein both had one run batted in and at least one hit. Eddie pitched two innings with four earned runs given up and five strikeouts and Klein went 4.2 innings with no runs surrendered and two strikeouts.

In another close game on the same day, the Reds found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a one run loss to Wayne.

A single from Peyton Nelson with one out in the top of the first drove in Eddie for the first run of the game. Later on in the inning, Wayne walked in the second run making it a 2-0 lead for Wahoo.

Despite the early deficit, Wayne scratched across a run in the bottom of the first and the second as they tied the game at two.

It didn’t take long for the Reds to get their bats going again as they loaded the bases in the top of the third. Back-to-back walks scored two runs and then a triple from Eddie to center scored three more making it 7-2 in favor of the Reds.

A sacrifice fly from Joe Herrera to right field drove in the final run of the game for Wahoo and extended their lead to six.

That lead ended up not being big enough for Wahoo with Wayne rallying to score seven runs with two outs in the bottom half of the third. The winning run ended up crossing home on a wild pitch with two strikes.

It was Eddie who led the Reds offensive again with one hit and three RBIs, while Brandon Greenfield, Dawson Hiemstra, Owen Hancock, and Nelson all drove in one run.

Starting the game on the mound and pitching 1.1 innings with two earned runs given up was Williams. Also pitching 1.1 innings with five earned runs surrendered and one strikeout was Hiemstra and Herrera went 0.1 innings, gave up two earned runs, and struck out one batter.

Wahoo had one home game this past week against Concordia. Six errors committed by the Reds played a big part in them losing by seven runs.

It was a struggle for Wahoo to hit runners in all game. They had people in scoring position in three out of their five at-bats but weren’t able to come up with the clutch hit to drive anybody in.

Hancock, Trent Barry, Herrera, and Ryan all had one hit.

Giving up one earned run and striking out three in two innings of work was Eddie. In relief, Leedom pitched 3.1 innings and gave up three earned runs and Hiemstra went 0.1 innings and gave up one earned run.

The Reds had one game this past week when they played Blair at Sam Crawford on June 21.