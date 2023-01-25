Record-setting night for Vikings against Thunderbolts

LINCOLN– Both the Waverly boys and girls bowling teams set school records for pinfall when they took on Lincoln Pius X at Hollywood Bowl on Jan. 16. The boys bowled a 916, which beat the old mark of 873 and the girls finished with an 810, crushing their previous record by 144 pins.

Despite the individual success the Vikings had, they went 1-1 against the Thunderbolts. The girls won 18-3 and the boys fell 14.5-6.5.

Olivia Grubbe had the highest score for the girls team with a 199 in her first game. She followed that up by bowling a 173 in the next 10-frame contest.

Putting up a 193 in the second game against the Thunderbolts was Ve’Anna Dotson. Her score in the first game was also good as she bowled a 147.

Finishing with a 176 in her second game and then a 129 in the first was Maddie Fritz.

Fourth on the team was Izzie Holbein who put together a 152 in her first game and then a 119 the next time out.

Rounding out the team score for Waverly was Ellie Bentjen who bowled a 149 in the second game and then a 113 in round one.

For the boys team, they were led by Jonah Tucker who had the game of his life in round two with a 242. He also had the high score for the Vikings in the first game with a 171.

Just missing out on a 200 game was Dominic Delahoyde with a 199 in his second game. To start the dual off he bowled a 159.

Brayden Waller continued the trend of bowling great in the second with a 177. He was 23 pins off that score in the first with a 154.

Coming in fourth on the team was Christian Kaiser for Waverly. His second round score was 149 and he bowled 113 in game one.

Tyler Erlandson and Aeden Shutte both bowled one game for the Vikings. In round one, Erlandson shot a 95 and Schutte had a score of 149 in game two.

On Jan. 17, Waverly traveled to Columbus to take on Columbus High at Westbrooks Lanes. The girls pulled off a close 11-10 win and the boys fell to the Discovers 20-1.

Grubbe continued to be the leader for the Vikings with a two game total of 350. This was followed up by Holbein who shot a 292 and Bentjen ended up with a 265.

The fourth and fifth bowlers for Waverly were Fritz with 259 and Dotson finished with 217.

A 234 in his first game helped Waller finish with a 402 for the Viking boys. Coming in second on the team was Tucker with 353 and Delahoyde carded a 285.

Ending up as the final two bowlers for the Waverly Boys were Schutte with a 260 and Kaiser had a 257.

A week full of competitions for the Vikings was wrapped up with a dual with Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Mercy at Hollywood Bowl on Jan. 19. The Waverly girls won against Mercy 13-8 to make it seven wins out of their last nine matches and the Viking boys lost 17-4.

Pulling out back-to-back 203 games to lead the Waverly girls was Grube. Finishing with a 297 was Fritz and Dotson bowled a 285.

Closing out the win for the Vikings was Bentjen with a 260 and Holbein carded a 255.

For the second dual in a row, Waller dominated for the Waverly boys with a 207 and then a 216 game. Delahoyde earned second place on the team with a two game score of 352.

Taking third, fourth and fifth for the Vikings were Tucker with a 325, Kaiser with a 314 and Erlandson bowled a 259.

Waverly closes out the regular season with a dual at Hollywood Bowl in Lincoln at 2 p.m. on Jan. 26 against Elkhorn.