RC volleyball takes third place, record for Rockenmann, staff

PLATTSMOUTH – Raymond Central volleyball had some successes, learned some lessons and had a new experience in the first tournament of the season.

“Overall, it was nice to walk away from the tournament with a third place finish, our highest finish in the four years that I, and my coaching staff, have been with the program,” Head Coach Andrea Rockemann said.

The team started in the tournament against Arlington and won 2-0. In the first set, the Mustangs won 25-23 and in the second set they won 25-9.

Emaree Harris led the team offensively with eight kills out of a total of 24 kills made by the team as a whole. Setter Hannah Kile had 16 assists.

Defensively, Autumn Haislet had 10 digs out of the team’s 28 digs. Rockemann said the team not only had a scrappy defense, but also was intense and served aggressively.

“I was impressed with how well our team made adjustments defensively, from set one into set two, allowing us to clean up our ball control and run a faster tempo on offense,” Rockemann said. “Winning the first match of the day was huge, as we were able to continue to move up in the winner’s bracket; something that we hadn’t done in past years.”