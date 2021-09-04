RC volleyball takes third place, record for Rockenmann, staff

PLATTSMOUTH – Raymond Central volleyball had some successes, learned some lessons and had a new experience in the first tournament of the season.
“Overall, it was nice to walk away from the tournament with a third place finish, our highest finish in the four years that I, and my coaching staff, have been with the program,” Head Coach Andrea Rockemann said.
The team started in the tournament against Arlington and won 2-0. In the first set, the Mustangs won 25-23 and in the second set they won 25-9.
Emaree Harris led the team offensively with eight kills out of a total of 24 kills made by the team as a whole. Setter Hannah Kile had 16 assists.
Defensively, Autumn Haislet had 10 digs out of the team’s 28 digs. Rockemann said the team not only had a scrappy defense, but also was intense and served aggressively.
“I was impressed with how well our team made adjustments defensively, from set one into set two, allowing us to clean up our ball control and run a faster tempo on offense,” Rockemann said. “Winning the first match of the day was huge, as we were able to continue to move up in the winner’s bracket; something that we hadn’t done in past years.”
In the Mustangs second match of the day, they faced off against a young Seward team. Unlike the first game, Rockemann said Raymond Central came out flat and lacked rhythm.
The Mustangs lost 0-2 against the Bluejays. In the first set, Seward came out on top 25-13, followed by another 25-17 win in the second set.
“Losing to a young Seward team was a lesson learned for our girls,” Rockemann said. “It’s very clear that we have to be able to play at a high and consistent level, from match to match, in order to be successful and to accomplish our goals throughout the season.”
Zoie Stachura led the team offensively with three kills and Kile had seven assists. Haislet led the team once again with six digs.
Raymond Central’s final game in the tournament was against the home team Plattsmouth. The Mustangs were able to regroup for this match and won in two sets, 25-15, 25-18.
“I was very proud of the way our team responded in our match against Plattsmouth,” Rockemann said. “We were able to regroup and put together a great match. Our aggressive and consistent serving was the key factor in our success.”
Overall, Rockemann felt the team had shown significant improvements just from the jamboree match the week before, but Mustangs volleyball still has some work to do.
“We will continue to work on solidifying our rotations, and fine-tuning different aspects of our play in order to consistently compete at a high level,” Rockemann said.
The team played Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday and as well as a triangular on Thursday. The results from those games will be in a future edition of The Waverly News.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.