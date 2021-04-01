RC speech earns four medals

“I think it went really well,” Kohl said. “I think we had a lot of people break in the finals and then we also did pretty well as a team in the overall ranking”

Despite certain COVID-related obstacles, the season went well.

“I feel like the whole season went really well,” Osmera said. “It was kind of off to a weird start with the whole virtual thing and not being able to compete in person. I feel like for the challenges that we’ve faced with it being online we did super well and we found very good success.”

The team, as well as other teams throughout Nebraska, faced a few challenges throughout the season including performing virtually. The three seniors said that lacking their normal visual aids, having limited space for movement and not being able to connect with audiences all contributed to the difficulties that came with virtual performances.

“A lot of our stuff relies on audience reactions like laughing or like dramatic,” Cadotte said. “It was really weird because everyone would always either have their camera off or would mute themselves. So you got no reaction. It was just silence.”