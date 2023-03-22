Put him in a vineyard and the sky's the limit. And that's where this story gets interesting. He believed that his father-in-law's farmland in Raymond was fertile ground for growing grapes.

With Jim Jeffers' blessing, Jim planted 100 grapevines in 1992 with the hope that his hobby would someday produce fine homemade wine and something to share with family and friends.

That hobby -- predicated on fun, always fun -- took a new twist five years later when James Arthur Vineyards opened for business.

"Wine should be fun," he said. "Sometimes, we take it a little too seriously, maybe rightfully so."

When it's your business, your way of keeping on the lights over the last 26 years, you take the craft seriously, but that doesn't mean you don't have fun in the process.

Ballard and his team have never forgotten that. Case in point: the newest vintage is called Bossy Sister, named for the sibling who complained of never having her name grace one of two dozen wines James Arthur produces.

Another example is Ballard's latest experiment: aging certain wines in barrels that contained other spirts.