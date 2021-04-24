Raymond Central track athletes compete twice

WAHOO – The Raymond Central track and field teams traveled to Milford for the annual Booster Club Invitational on a cold and windy afternoon on April 13.

The girls team scored 64.5 points at the meet with 34.5 of those coming in the field events.

Senior Grace Mueller scored wins in the long jump and triple jump events.

Mueller turned in a career-best mark in the long jump and moved up state charts while winning the event by more than two feet in Milford after turning in a mark of 18-2.

Mueller also won the triple jump after getting measured at 34-5.

Mueller also ran on the Mustangs’ mile relay team which finished runner-up with a time of 4:33. Halle Heiss, Emaree Harris and Madi Lubischer also ran on the team in Milford.

Harris added medals in both hurdle events, including a gold medal in the 300-meter hurdle event when she turned in a season-best time of 51.28. She finished fourth in 100-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 18.68.

Lubischer added a third place finish in the 300s with a time of 52.66.