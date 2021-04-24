Raymond Central track athletes compete twice

WAHOO – The Raymond Central track and field teams traveled to Milford for the annual Booster Club Invitational on a cold and windy afternoon on April 13.
The girls team scored 64.5 points at the meet with 34.5 of those coming in the field events.
Senior Grace Mueller scored wins in the long jump and triple jump events.
Mueller turned in a career-best mark in the long jump and moved up state charts while winning the event by more than two feet in Milford after turning in a mark of 18-2.
Mueller also won the triple jump after getting measured at 34-5.
Mueller also ran on the Mustangs’ mile relay team which finished runner-up with a time of 4:33. Halle Heiss, Emaree Harris and Madi Lubischer also ran on the team in Milford.
Harris added medals in both hurdle events, including a gold medal in the 300-meter hurdle event when she turned in a season-best time of 51.28. She finished fourth in 100-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line with a time of 18.68.
Lubischer added a third place finish in the 300s with a time of 52.66.
Freshman Adelyn Heiss added medals in the high jump and triple jump events.
Senior Lauren Prososki ended up third in the shot put in Milford with a mark of 32-8.5.
The Mustang boys team scored 29 points at the meet with 22 of them coming in the field events.
Junior high jumper Andrew Otto had a career day in the high jump, finishing second in the event after clearing 6-4.
He also medaled in the triple jump, finishing fourth after jumping 38-3.75.
Senior shot putter Christian Schweitzer posted a career-best mark in the event which secured a gold medal with a throw of 47-9.75.
The Mustangs returned to action on a cool and wet afternoon in Wahoo on Friday.
The Mustang girls team scored 44 points at the meet.
Twenty-two of them were scored in the field events, 20 of them on the strength of two gold medals from Mueller in the long jump and triple jump events.
She won the long jump with a mark of 16-5.25 and the triple after hitting the sand at 34-8.75.
Prososki added a fifth-place finish in the shot put 32-8.
Mueller also added a fourth place medal in the 200-meter dash (28.40).
Harris added medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events. She finished fourth in the 100s (18.63) and fourth in the 300s (51.93).
Harris and Mueller also ran on the top relay team at the meet for the Mustangs. The mile relay team finished third with a time of 4:32. Senior Halle Heiss and freshman Madi Lubischer also ran on the relay team.
The boys team scored 32 points at the meet and was led by a pair of gold medal winning performances from Otto and Schweitzer in the field events.
Otto won the high jump after clearing 5-10.
Schweitzer turned in a career-best performance in the shot put and won the event with a throw of 48-6.5. Schweitzer also added a second-place finish in the discus with a throw of 127-11.