Raymond Central school board adopts budget

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Public Schools Board of Education adopted its 2021-2022 fiscal year budget and tax request after holding public hearings at its regular meeting on Sept. 15.

This fiscal year’s general will have $11,524,293 and the district’s tax request was set at $9,187,579 with a tax rate of $1.131183 per $100 of valuation. The total operating budget is $15,277,901.

Superintendent Lynn Johnson said during the hearings that the budget is formulated by Johnson, the business manager and the finance committee made up of school board members Matt Blanchard, Cathy Burklund and Brad Breitkreutz. It is based on the district’s budget goals.

Those budget goals include meeting the educational needs of students, attract and retain quality staff, build and maintain quality programs and provide a safe learning environment. The goals also include cultivating necessary cash resources for different items, gaining adequate reserves in the general fund and bond fund and avoiding levy swings if possible.

Johnson said about 82% of the general fund consists of staffing. Because of raises and an increase in the number of staff members, the general fund has also escalated $1,444,196 from the previous fiscal year.

