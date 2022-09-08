Raymond Central falls to a pair of rated opponents

RAYMOND- This week the Raymond Central volleyball team had a tough schedule with a pair of rated teams on the docket in Class C2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran and C1 No. 8 Douglas County West. Overall, the Mustangs went 1-2 in three matches played.

On Sept. 1, Raymond Central hosted a triangular with Logan View/ Scribner-Snyder and DC West. The Mustangs were able to knock off the Raiders 25-22, 16-25, and 25-23 and then lost to the Falcons 25-12 and 25-18.

Against LV/SS, Madelyn Lubischer was able to tie the first set up at 2-2 with a kill. The Mustangs grabbed their first lead on the next play with an ace from Adelyn Heiss.

Trailing 21-18 late in the first to the Raiders, Rosalie Tvrdy and Madison Parham picked up kills to trim RC’s deficit down to 21-19. The Mustangs continued to ride the momentum they had winning six of the last seven points.

A kill from Tvrdy gave Raymond Central the three point first set win.

After pulling off the come from behind win in the first, the Mustangs took a step back in the second losing by nine points. Key moments from the set for RC were kills from Lubischer, Adelyn Heiss, and Madison Parham that made the score 23-15 in favor of LV/SS.

In the winner take all third set, it was 9-9 early on thanks to a pair of kills by Quincy Cotter.

The match stayed close late with LV/SS leading by one at 23-22. A kill by Cotter and then Lubischer flipped the tied and put Raymond Central up by one.

On match point, the Mustangs were able to induce a long rally that resulted in the Raiders hitting the ball out wide and giving Raymond Central the hard fought victory.

In the second match of the day, the Mustangs squared off with a talented DC West Squad.

Early on, Raymond Central was overmatched by a tall front line for the Falcons in a 13 point first set loss. The Mustangs settled in during the second set and nearly cut the point margin in half only losing by seven.

Savannah Masek led the Mustangs with 21 set assists in the triangular. Finishing right behind her with 17 assists was Heiss.

Compiling 18 kills in the two matches was Cotter and Lubischer had 16. In the dig category, Taylor Oldfield had 15 and Parham registered four blocks.

Earlier in the week on Aug. 30, Raymond Central took on the defending Class C1 State Champion Lincoln Lutheran at home. It was a struggle throughout the match against a talented Warrior squad and as a result, the Mustangs were swept 25-13, 25-7, and 25-10.

Cotter had five kills to lead Raymond Central and Lubischer came through with four kills and two blocks. Coming up with two kills and a block was Alli Miller and Heiss earned one kill.

In the back row, Savannah Masek had five assists and three digs, while Heiss had four assists and one dig. Oldfield finished with six digs, Brooklyn Maxson came up with four digs, and Miller, Parham, and Cotter each had one dig.

The Mustangs started the week off with a road matchup with Louisville on Sept. 6. They play David City at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.