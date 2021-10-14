Raymond Central falls in district final to GACC

WEST POINT – In their bid to make it back to the Class C State Softball Tournament for the first time since 2016, the Raymond Central softball team was stopped short by Class C No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7-3 and 13-1 in the C-3 District Final at Timmerman Field in West Point.
During the first game, the Mustangs were able to jump on the board first with one run in the third. It came on a fly-out to center by Sierra Springer that scored Cali Springer.
The Mustangs tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth, on a double by Kamarin Simmons and then she came around to score later in the inning on an error at third base.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Bluejays chipped into Raymond Central’s advantage with two runs. They would also get two runs in the fifth and three in the bottom of the sixth, to win in come from behind fashion.
Pitching six innings, giving up six earned runs, and recording eight strikeouts was Kynzee McFadden. Sierra Springer and Simmons had two RBI at the plate.
After a gut-wrenching loss in game one, it was a different Mustangs team in game two. They battled hard but ended up getting run-ruled in three innings.
Pitching 0.1 innings and giving up three earned runs on the mound was Simmons.
Rachel Potter pitched 2.1 innings, gave up four earned runs and had one strikeout. She also had
the only RBI for Raymond Central in the defeat.
On Oct. 4, the Mustangs competed in the C-4 Subdistrict Tournament, also at Timmerman Field in West Point. Raymond Central was able to win their first game 12-4 over North Bend Central and lost to GACC 11-1.
After trailing 1-0 after the top of the first, the Mustangs struck for four runs in the bottom half of the inning against North Bend. The first two runs were off a double hit by Rachel Potter and a triple by Kynzee McFadden. Maddie Peterson drove in the next run on a single to center, and then came around to score on an error later on.
A two-run homer by Rachel Potter to left field kicked off the second for Raymond Central. Three more runs would score on a double by
McFadden and an error by North Bend to make it 9-1 in favor of the Mustangs.
The final three runs were scored on a double by Rachel Potter, a flyout by Sierra Springer and Hudson was driven in by a walk.
Pitching five innings and striking out seven batters in the contest was McFadden. Rachel Potter led the team with three RBI, while both Sierra Springer and McFadden drove in two runs and Peterson and Simmons both had one RBI.
In the championship game, Raymond Central was up against GACC. During the contest, the Bluejays were able to limit the Mustangs to two hits and one run and ended up scoring at least one run in each of their four at-bats.
The only run for Raymond Central came in the top of the third. Bailey Grant started the inning with a single to center and was later driven in by a single by Sierra Springer to left field, cutting their deficit to 5-1.
GACC would score four runs in the third and then two runs in the second inning to close out the game in four innings.
Pitching 2.1 innings in the game was McFadden, who gave up five earned runs and had one strikeout. Kamarin Simmons pitched 1.1 innings and gave up one run with two strikeouts.
Despite losing in the subdistricts, Raymond Central had enough power points to earn a berth in the district final.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.