Raymond Central falls in district final to GACC

WEST POINT – In their bid to make it back to the Class C State Softball Tournament for the first time since 2016, the Raymond Central softball team was stopped short by Class C No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7-3 and 13-1 in the C-3 District Final at Timmerman Field in West Point.

During the first game, the Mustangs were able to jump on the board first with one run in the third. It came on a fly-out to center by Sierra Springer that scored Cali Springer.

The Mustangs tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth, on a double by Kamarin Simmons and then she came around to score later in the inning on an error at third base.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Bluejays chipped into Raymond Central’s advantage with two runs. They would also get two runs in the fifth and three in the bottom of the sixth, to win in come from behind fashion.

Pitching six innings, giving up six earned runs, and recording eight strikeouts was Kynzee McFadden. Sierra Springer and Simmons had two RBI at the plate.

After a gut-wrenching loss in game one, it was a different Mustangs team in game two. They battled hard but ended up getting run-ruled in three innings.