Raymond Central chips away at district maintenance

Another major project at the high school building is the addition of the portable classroom for the three-year-old preschool program. Johnson said it was “imperative” that the students age 3 and 4 be in the same place.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Without the portable, we really don’t have the space to run our preschool,” she said.

The cost for Genesis Construction to build a portable classroom was around $141,332. Johnson estimated that the portable would come in just under $200,000.

The district also had the driveway up to the high school repaved and lined as well as some construction work done near the football field where the football team takes the field before each home game.

“It’s a little bit nicer and they don’t have to track through the mud anymore,” Shanahan said.

Johnson said the district is doing really well meeting the desired maintenance goals besides the one straggler. The district was scheduled to clear out the two acres on the side of the junior high school this summer, but it’s something that’s more flexible than the other project they accomplished this summer.