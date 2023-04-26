RAYMOND — With a bond issue voting deadline approaching, a handful of Raymond Central staff members and administrators hosted a press conference last week to detail the project and take questions.

The Raymond Central representatives present at the meeting, held Friday morning in the middle school/high school conference room, were Superintendent Lynn Johnson, Secondary Principal Scott Shepard, Elementary Principal Steve Rose, Special Education Director Amanda Coufal and School Board President Brad Breitkreutz.

The information shared with the press was similar to what citizens heard at five public information meetings earlier this month.

The Friday meeting began with a brief presentation in which the Raymond Central representatives explained why they believe the bond issue is necessary. They listed capacity issues at Ceresco Elementary School and the middle school/high school, inefficiencies created by having staff and students at different elementary buildings, and special education curriculum limitations as problems with the current facilities.

The $41.8 million bond issue would be used to pay for a new 62,000-square-foot elementary school on the district’s central site campus, as well as for upgrades to the middle school/high school’s industrial tech, special education and science wings. Construction of the new elementary school would mean the district’s existing elementary buildings in Ceresco and Valparaiso would close.

Critics of the bond issue have implored residents to vote "no" on the bond to keep the district’s elementary schools in Ceresco and Valparaiso. Such opponents believe the loss of the elementary schools would be harmful to the villages’ prosperity.

When asked why administration believes the proposed facilities plan is worth the potential risk to Valparaiso and Ceresco, Breitkreutz — as he did the public information meetings — referenced population growth in the Norris School District to suggest that proximity to Lincoln could have a similar effect on Raymond Central’s communities.

“Hickman lost their elementary, and they’ve gotten so much growth there that they can hardly take it,” Breitkreutz said. “So, to us, the narrative that our towns are going to die because our grade school goes away … it doesn’t prove out.”

Breitkreutz added that he thinks Ceresco is especially poised for population growth because of its location along U.S. 77 between Lincoln and Wahoo.

“They’re positioned perfectly for growth in between Wahoo and Omaha and Lincoln on that corridor,” he said. “Valparaiso is a little north. They’re not growing as much, but they’re not dying.”

Johnson pointed to Raymond as the “antithesis” to concerns that the district’s villages would fade away. She said Raymond has grown despite its school building closing in 1973.

Raymond’s population was 159 as of the 2020 census, which is smaller than its population was in 1970 (187), according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. However, the area surrounding Raymond has seen development of acreage properties in recent decades.

Shepard said it’s impossible to have a “crystal ball” — he said the district can only make educated guesses based on examples of consolidated districts.

“You can’t sit here and say that Ceresco and Val are always going to just keep growing, growing and growing. I think it indicates that, but you don’t know,” he said. “You can’t predict exactly what’s going to happen with those things, but you can look at some other examples and say, ‘There’s a chance that this is how it would be.’”

Through the bond election process, Raymond Central administrators and school board members have said new, centralized facilities would help the district recruit and retain staff.

Meanwhile, a graphic has circulated on social media in recent weeks countering the notion that the district’s current configuration makes it difficult to retain teachers. It gives the example of 12 Raymond Central elementary teachers who have been employed by the district for five years or longer, eight of whom have taught at Raymond Central for 15 years or more.

Johnson said the information in the graphic is correct. She also said it’s common for teachers to stay within a district for long periods of time after they reach a certain position on the salary schedule. She said, however, that the district has struggled to retain younger staff, and Raymond Central has lost music teachers three years in a row. Johnson didn’t have data detailing the district’s staff retention history, she added.

Johnson said investment in facilities is important to retaining staff.

“For employees, teachers, they want to know that what we’re investing in their workspace will serve them well, as well as the kids,” she said. “An investment in our facilities is an investment in what they’ve chosen as their career field.”

Shepard said that like teachers, families have choices when it comes to the school district they want to join. He said several public school districts bordering Raymond Central — namely Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood and Waverly — have projects under construction or in the planning stages.

“We need to be competitive facility-wise,” Shepard said. “It's not necessarily why we do it. You do it because it’s good educationally and sound educationally. But families are looking, so you’d better be competitive with the guy next door.”

Johnson said she has heard concerns from community members who say some elementary students who live north of Ceresco and Valparaiso will choose to enroll at schools in Wahoo or in the East Butler school district if the two elementary schools close. Johnson said Raymond Central is as likely to add option enrollment students who live south of Raymond and Davey, many of whom have shorter commute times to Malcolm or Lincoln for school than Valparaiso or Ceresco. Raymond Central loses 40 students who live in its district to Malcolm Public Schools, Johnson said.

“I don’t like to say this, but I’m going to say it because it’s accurate: ‘Build it and they will come,’” Johnson said. “Well, building will keep the ones who have already come. That’s, to me, an important piece, because if you keep even 20 of those 40 kids, then let’s talk about enrollment.”

The voting period for the bond issue opened early last week, and the deadline to submit ballots is May 9 at 5 p.m. Voters should return ballots to the election commissioner’s office in their respective county of residence.

Previous coverage of the Raymond Central bond election can be found at wahoo-ashland-waverly.com.