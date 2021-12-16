Raiders keep impressive start to season going in victories

After giving up only 15 points in the first half, the Raiders defense was even better in the second half as they gave up only 13 points to the Panthers.

Scoring 13 points, recording one steal, and finishing with two blocks was Quinn. Langemeier had eight points, five rebounds, and one block, while Hebenstreit finished with ten points and five rebounds, Lemke had four points, and Watson and Oldenburg scored three points.

The Raiders concluded what was a busy week with a home game on Dec. 11 against Omaha Mercy. Mead was not fazed by the fact that the Monarchs are Class B and were able to defeat them 58-39.

“Our goal coming into this game was to start the game fast and play our style of basketball, and not let Mercy decide how we would play,” Havelka said. “I thought our girls did a good job of staying focused and executing on both ends of the quarter. After a rough shooting night the night before, we bounced back and shot almost 48% from the field. I told the girls they have to have the mindset that their next shot is their best shot no matter what the outcome of their last shot was. We have to continue to look to shoot and be aggressive.”