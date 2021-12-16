Raiders keep impressive start to season going in victories

Mead- The Mead Girls Basketball Team was able to keep the pressure on early and as a result, built a big lead in a 62-18 victory at home against Cornerstone Christian Academy on Dec. 7.
“Going into this game I challenged our team to start the game with a lot of intensity and energy, and the girls responded well,” Mead Head Coach Lyle Havelka said. “Our press really gave Cornerstone issues, which allowed us to get 15 steals. This was a great opportunity for us to get everyone some playing time. Getting every player minutes early in the season is very important because you never know when you may need to call upon them throughout the season.”
To start the game Emily Oldenburg was able to knock down a three up top that put the Raiders in charge 3-0. That was the beginning of 14 more points for Mead in the quarter, as they led 17-1 after the first.
In the second, the lead was jacked up to 28-1 when Lilly Watson connected on a three in the corner. Heading into halftime, the Raiders had a staggering 32-5 edge.
Watson showed in the third that she can not only shoot the ball but make some great passes as well. She was able to find Oldenburg down low and she made a layup to increase Mead’s lead to 43-9.
Ahead 50-10 after three, the Raiders allowed the bench to play in the fourth. They picked up right where the starters left off, outscoring the Cougars 10-6.
Emily Hebenstreit was the team’s leading scorer with 25 points, five rebounds, five steals, and two assists. Coming through with 13 points, three steals, three rebounds, and two assists was Emily Quinn, while Lilly Watson had ten points, four rebounds, two steals, and two assists.
On Friday, Mead traveled to Palmyra for their first road game of the season. The Raiders offense didn’t have their best night, but their defense was top notch in a 41-28 victory.
“It is not very often you can win a game when you only shoot 29% from the field,” Havelka said. “We really struggled from the three-point line tonight, but luckily, our post players stepped up and would score when we got the ball inside or on a put back on an offensive rebound. It is easy to stay positive and play with a lot of energy when your shots are falling, but it is very tough to stay positive when everyone is struggling shooting the ball, but our girls did a great job of continuing to fight through the poor shooting and were able to pull out a good win.”
Bailey Langemeier got Mead’s offense going in the first with a layup underneath the basket tying the game at two. A basket by Lemke increased the Raiders lead to five at 12-7 after one.
To start the second, Oldenburg made a great pass to Langemeier who scored an easy basket. Quinn was able to score on a fast break that put Mead up by seven and helped contribute to the Raiders leading 23-15 at the break.
After giving up only 15 points in the first half, the Raiders defense was even better in the second half as they gave up only 13 points to the Panthers.
Scoring 13 points, recording one steal, and finishing with two blocks was Quinn. Langemeier had eight points, five rebounds, and one block, while Hebenstreit finished with ten points and five rebounds, Lemke had four points, and Watson and Oldenburg scored three points.
The Raiders concluded what was a busy week with a home game on Dec. 11 against Omaha Mercy. Mead was not fazed by the fact that the Monarchs are Class B and were able to defeat them 58-39.
“Our goal coming into this game was to start the game fast and play our style of basketball, and not let Mercy decide how we would play,” Havelka said. “I thought our girls did a good job of staying focused and executing on both ends of the quarter. After a rough shooting night the night before, we bounced back and shot almost 48% from the field. I told the girls they have to have the mindset that their next shot is their best shot no matter what the outcome of their last shot was. We have to continue to look to shoot and be aggressive.”
It didn’t take long for the Raiders to settle into their groove on offense in this contest. A layup off a steal by Langmeier put Mead up by five and helped put them up 21-6 at the end of the first.
In the second, Hebenstreit was able to knock down a three-pointer that put the Raiders up 26-8. Mead was only able to score six more points the rest of the quarter.
Heading into halftime, the Raiders had a 12 point edge up 30-18.
After getting outscored 12-9 in the second, Mead bounced back by winning the third quarter 10-8. With one quarter left, the Raiders were up 40-26.
In the fourth, Hebenstreit was able to knock down two three’s late that put the game out of reach for the Monarchs down 48-28.
Scoring 27 points on five of seven shooting from three with three rebounds was Hebenstreit. Quinn had 15 points, three assists, four steals, and was nine out of ten at the free-throw line. Scoring ten points with ten rebounds, two blocks, and two steals was Lemke.
Mead is at home against Omaha Brownell Talbot at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 and travel to play East Butler on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.