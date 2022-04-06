Raiders get good performances in field events at Yutan

YUTAN- Despite having one of the smaller teams at the Yutan Relays on March 29, the Mead boys and girls track teams were able to score several points in the field events. This led to the boys getting sixth with 24 points and the girls taking seventh with 25 points.

The highest placer on both the boy’s and girl’s side for the Raiders was Sophia Brennan getting second place in the shot put with a throw of 35-00.50. Lillian Flynn got sixth place with a toss of 30-10.75 and Addison O’Brien got 11th place with a mark of 29-05.50.

Also finishing in the medals in the discus for Mead was Flynn who got sixth again, this time with a throw of 86-06. Right behind her was Haylie Muhlbach who ended up with a toss of 83-11 and O’Brien was 16th with a mark of 54-07.

Tying for seventh place in the long jump were Janie Munter and Michelle Huckeby. Munter and Huckeby ended up with marks of 13-03.

Getting fifth place in the triple jump was Munter finishing with a mark of 26-04. Three spots behind her was Huckeby getting eighth with a jump of 25-00.75.

The Raiders had one relay team that competed on the track on the girl’s side. That was the distance medley team of Eva Georgoulopoulo, O’Brien, Munter, and Emily Quinn that got sixth place with a time of 5:32.56.

AJ Carritt led the Mead boys with a second place performance in the discus with a mark of 136-07. Coming in 15th place was Chris Hanson with a heave of 80-02 and Waylon Greise ended up with a mark of 75-02.

In the high jump, Tyler Pickworth battled with the top of the leader pack. He ended up going out at 5-08 to get third, which was two inches behind Jett Arensburg of Yutan and Ashton Scott of Douglas County West who were first and second.

Carritt also made the medal stand by going 5-04 to get sixth and Matt Hanson took 13th place overall by clearing 4-10.

Tytus Lee was just able to break the top 10 in the shot put by taking ninth place overall with a throw of 34-00.75. Getting 15th place was Hayden Watson with a toss of 32-00.25 and Chris Hanson got 18th with a mark of 30-11.50.

Leading the Raiders in the triple jump was Justin Else getting 10th place with a mark of 33-07 and Trey Siske took 12th finishing with a mark of 31-09. Coming in 15th place overall was Greise who ended up going 29-07.75.

Taking third place in the 800 sprint medley relay was Tyler Else, Carritt, Pickworth, and Justin Else who ran a 1:48.12.

That was followed up by ninth place finishes in both distance medley races. Trey Siske, Branden Koranda, David O’Brien, and George Georgopoupolous ran a 4:58.50, and Keegan Converse, Siske, Justin Felty, and George Georgopoupolous clocked a 14:54.82.

Mead will be competing at the Douglas County West Invite on April 7.