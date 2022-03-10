Raiders back in state tournament for first time since 2018

COZAD – With a strong effort on both offense and defense, the Mead boys basketball team was able to power themselves into the Class D-2 State Basketball Tournament with a 56-33 victory over Leyton in the D1-8 District Final at Cozad High School on March 1.

Playing a big piece in the Raiders’ success was a strong start with 16 points.

“I think it was important for us to get off to a good start,” Mead Head Coach PJ Quinn said. “We had really talked about trying to win the first four minutes of the game. We really executed well offensively in the first half.”

With the score tied at 2-2 to start the game, AJ Carritt caught a lob pass on the inside from Frankie Hebenstreit to give Mead the lead. It was pushed up to eight points with jumpers by Tyler Pickworth and Tye Dickes.

The Warriors fought back with back-to-back threes to make the score 11-9. A jumper from Pickworth and a three from Luke Carritt stretched Mead’s lead back out to seven points at 16-9 at the end of the quarter.

Similar to the first, it was AJ Carritt who got the Raider offense going in the second with a bucket underneath. Later on, Hebenstreit hit a corner three that put Mead up by 10 at 26-16.

A three at the buzzer by Leyton made what was a 12-point edge for the Raiders nine at 30-21 going into halftime.

Pickworth continued to have just the right touch as he got a floater in the lane to fall and put Mead in front 38-24 in the third. Brother duo Luke and AJ Carritt scored the final five points of the quarter for the Raiders with a three from Luke and a basket underneath by AJ that pushed Mead out to its largest lead at 43-26 with one quarter remaining.

The Raiders not only got it done on the offensive end with 13 points in the fourth but also played tremendous defense by only giving up seven points. Off the bench, Collin Konecky scored the final points of the contest on a layup that put Mead up by 23 points.

Both having spectacular games for the Raiders were their senior starters AJ Carritt and Pickworth. AJ Carritt had a game-high 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal, and Pickworth finished with 12 points, four assist and held the Warriors’ leading scorer Dillon Juelfs in check all game on defense.

“It was great to see them have some success as seniors,” Quinn said. “I think everybody recognizes that AJ played really well, but I think Tyler’s defense might get overlooked a little bit. He held their leading scorer to 11 points and they all came in the first half.”

Also in double figures was Hebenstreit with 11 points, two assists and one steal. Scoring eight points was Luke Carritt, Dickes finished with five points and Collin Konecky scored two points.

With the win, Mead moved onto the Class D-1 Boys State Basketball Tournament as the No. 7 seed. They took on the No. 2 seed Dundy County-Stratton in the first round on March 7 at Lincoln North Star. Results will be in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.