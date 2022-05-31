Quinn steps down as Mead boys basketball coach after 24 seasons

MEAD- Over the past 24 years, the name PJ Quinn has become synonymous with Mead boys basketball. He has coached hundreds of young men in a sport he loves and has had his fair share of success along the way. After another successful season, that saw the Raiders go 16-11 and qualify for the Class D-1 State Tournament, Quinn decided this would be his last year as the coach.

“I still loved going to practice and going to the games, but I found myself procrastinating a little bit more watching film and about compiling stats,” Quinn said. “I just felt if that wasn’t something I was looking forward to like I used to, then maybe it was time to consider being done.”

Another major factor in Quinn’s decision was he wanted to leave the program in a good place. With several key contributors returning from the state qualifying team a season ago, there is no doubt that Mead will have the talent to succeed next season.

“That is another reason that I believe this was an appropriate time to do it,” Quinn said. “I have always told myself I didn’t want to leave the next coach with an empty cupboard. We certainly have some players coming back that can continue to keep the program successful.”

Looking back on Quinn’s career, he has been able to get Mead to state in seven out of his 24 years. He has gotten out of the first round in five out of those seven trips and took three Raider squads to the State Championship Game.

All seven of the state tournament teams are the groups Quinn will remember the most, due to the amount of work and dedication it takes to get to Lincoln.

“The easy answer to that are the teams that qualified for the state tournament,” Quinn said. “It’s just such an exciting opportunity as a coach, for your team, and the community. So those teams certainly stand out.”

During Quinn’s tenure, he was able to win one State Title in Class D-1 back in 2009. He took an eight seeded Mead squad on an improbable three game winning streak over Arapahoe, Burwell, and Humphrey St. Francis for the title.

It was the school’s first championship in the sport in 74 years.

Quinn also had the opportunity to coach both of his son’s Alex and Josh. While his sons were playing, he was to get Mead to two State Championship games where they finished runner-up on both occasions in 2016 and 2017.

“Certainly a special moment for me was being able to coach my two sons,” Quinn said. “We were able to have a pretty high level of success as a team when they went through the program.”

On top of the winning that Quinn has done at Mead, he has also been able to build a lot of tremendous relationships in the community through coaching. Because he has been the coach for so long, he has been able to coach multiple boys from one family.

"It has allowed me to build a lot of really good relationships not only with players but their families as well,” Quinn said. “There are families where I coached all of the boys in high school basketball, so that has built some strong relationships during those 24 years.”

Taking over the Raider boys basketball program is Blaine Hilgenkamp. He has coaching experience in Iowa and was an assistant coach for Mead this past year.

Even though Quinn is stepping down as the Head Coach for the Raiders, he will remain as the Superintendent of Mead.