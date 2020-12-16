Public voices opposition to Wahoo mask mandate

WAHOO – A group of citizens voiced their opposition to the mask mandate by speaking out at last week’s Wahoo City Council meeting.

Because capacity was limited by COVID-19 pandemic directed health measures in the meeting room of the Wahoo Public Library where the meeting was held last Thursday, there were about 10 people in the room and another group standing just outside of the door.

Six people spoke publicly against Order 2020-03, which was approved by the Board of Health on Nov. 23 and became effective the next day. The mandate runs until Jan. 4.

The mandate requires everyone over the age of 5 to wear face coverings in any premises that is open to the public. The order defines this as public or private entities that employ or engage workers and any place that is generally open to the public, like schools or daycare facilities.

The city council approved the first reading of an ordinance to reaffirm the board of health’s order on Nov. 24 and was discussing the second reading of the ordinance at last Thursday’s meeting.

Council Member Karen Boop, who voted against the ordinance on Nov. 24, started the discussion by reading a prepared statement that included several comments from constituents who support her opposition to the mandate.