Public voices opposition to Wahoo mask mandate

WAHOO – A group of citizens voiced their opposition to the mask mandate by speaking out at last week’s Wahoo City Council meeting.
Because capacity was limited by COVID-19 pandemic directed health measures in the meeting room of the Wahoo Public Library where the meeting was held last Thursday, there were about 10 people in the room and another group standing just outside of the door.
Six people spoke publicly against Order 2020-03, which was approved by the Board of Health on Nov. 23 and became effective the next day. The mandate runs until Jan. 4.
The mandate requires everyone over the age of 5 to wear face coverings in any premises that is open to the public. The order defines this as public or private entities that employ or engage workers and any place that is generally open to the public, like schools or daycare facilities.
The city council approved the first reading of an ordinance to reaffirm the board of health’s order on Nov. 24 and was discussing the second reading of the ordinance at last Thursday’s meeting.
Council Member Karen Boop, who voted against the ordinance on Nov. 24, started the discussion by reading a prepared statement that included several comments from constituents who support her opposition to the mandate.
“I am humbled by the encouragement that they are praying for me and the council, asking God to bless me, and telling me to ‘stay strong’ and vote against the mask mandate ordinance,” she said.
Boop said she objects to the mandate from a medical standpoint as a retired nurse. She said the elderly should be protected, but young, healthy adults should be allowed to make their own decisions. She also said she based her objection on her observations that people wear the mask incorrectly and they touch their face frequently to adjust the covering.
“I understand that many people are happy about the mandate, even though it only brings a false sense of security, thinking that at least something is being done,” she said.
Attorney Bob Sullivan spoke next, discussing his take on the constitutionality of the mandate and his opinion that few people in Saunders County have died strictly from COVID-19.
“I do still believe it’s unconstitutional to mandate masks,” he said.
Others said requiring masks is a divisive issue.
“It just doesn’t seem like an American thing to me to make people wear them when they’re healthy,” said Travis Haverman of Ceresco, who said he has children that attend school in Wahoo and his spouse works in the community as well.
Other mask opponents noted that even without a mandate, local businesses could require their customers wear face coverings.
“We as patrons can decide if we want to support that business or go elsewhere,” said Pat Burke.
Theresa Klein, executive director of the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Wahoo Development Foundation, said local business owners are in favor of the mask mandate as they fight to stay open during the pandemic.
“When you’re a small business owner, not only do you not get paid, you get zero income in,” she said.
Mayor Jerry Johnson said a large percentage of the comments he received after the last city council meeting have been positive.
“They thanked me for the position we took,” he said.
Council Member Greg Kavan said the response is negative from the area he represents.
“In Ward 2, I’ve heard no positive comments, in fact, many negative comments,” he said.
Residents of Ward 3, however, expressed the opposite opinion. Council Member Mike Lawver said 25 people told him they are in favor of the mandate compared to five who are not.
“I personally had to ask people,” he added.
Council Member Carl Warford said this mask mandate issue is his “worst nightmare.”
“I firmly believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and no law should be passed to get in the way of that,” he said.
However, Warford said masks protect the people around them, which makes the mandate necessary.
“I don’t feel that that’s too much to ask to protect the general public,” he said.
After the discussion, the council voted on the second reading of the ordinance. Like last month, Lawver, Warford and Stuart Krejci voted in favor, while Boop, Kavan and Patrick Nagle voted against. The mayor again broke the tie by voting in favor and the reading passed.
The ordinance will come before the council one more time for the third and final reading during the Dec. 22 meeting. Kavan and Lawver will not be voting on the third reading, because they completed their term on the council at the end the meeting. Both opted not to run for re-election during the Nov. 3 General Election.
Ryan Ideus and Chris Rappl were sworn in as the new council members during the annual reorganization meeting which followed the regular meeting. Ideus was elected in Ward I and Rapple will represent Ward II. Patrick Nagle was re-elected in Ward III and was also sworn in during the meeting.
Krejci was selected to continue as the council president for 2021. Mayoral appointments and assignments were also approved.
