Priority group receiving vaccine

A link to the COVID-19 Vaccination dashboard can be found at the top of the DHHS COVID-19 Cases dashboard.

Nebraska currently receives about 23,000 first doses a week, in addition to shipments of second doses.

Community clinics with scheduled appointments will be the primary way vaccine doses are given while the vaccine supply remain limited to help ensure all doses can be used in the required timeframe.

Community clinics will stagger appointments in order to observe social distancing and provide space for monitoring after vaccination.

Vaccinations for those 75 and older are the top priority in Phase 1B, and will widely begin in the second half of January, or as vaccination for Phase 1A groups conclude and doses are available.

Local health departments are coordinating vaccination for priority groups. Many are still working through Phase 1A groups, but are taking the names of those in Phase 1B who are interested in being vaccinated.

To find out if your local health department is taking names, visit their website or call their office. Family members and caregivers of those aged 75 or older are encouraged to assist with vaccine sign-up if needed.