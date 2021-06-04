 Skip to main content
Prague man arrested following multiple pursuits
Prague man arrested following multiple pursuits

LINCOLN - Troopers have arrested one person after multiple pursuits early Friday morning in Saunders County.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed a northbound Chevrolet Impala with a defective light on Highway 77 near Wahoo. The trooper then observed that the Impala was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. After a short pursuit, the trooper discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.

Troopers learned that the vehicle was registered to a home in Prague and began searching the area. Another trooper located the vehicle just west of Prague and attempted another traffic stop. The Impala again fled, and the trooper initiated another pursuit.

After a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle drove into a field and came to a stop, near the intersection of Highway 79 and County Road X. The driver then fled on foot into the field. The first trooper to arrive noticed that the Impala was now on fire and attempted to extinguish the fire. The driver was apprehended shortly thereafter by another trooper on the other side of the field.

The driver, Jeffrey Oreskovich, 38, of Prague, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, and numerous traffic violations. He was lodged in Saunders County Jail.

