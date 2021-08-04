Pool closes after acid leak in pump room

WAVERLY –On Saturday evening, Waverly Fire and Rescue Department responded to a hazmat level 3 investigation at the Waverly Pool in Wayne Park.

Hydrochloric acid, a common pool disinfectant, had leaked onto the ground in the pump room at the pool. Parks and Recreation Director Shayna Murrell said the feeder tube connected to the acid had cracked, causing the leak.

WFRD responded with 11 personnel and were at the pool for about two hours until the issue was “isolated and contained within the mechanical room of the facility,” Assistant Chief Ryan Mueller wrote in an email.

WFRD was assisted by Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s hazmat team as well as Lincoln Fire Rescue. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy was also in attendance to take care of the public.

“There were no civilian or fire personnel exposures that required medical attention on location or transport to an emergency facility,” Mueller wrote.

Lifeguards made the decision to call 911 upon advice from a former pool manager after not being able to reach the current pool manager or Murrell.