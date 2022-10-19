Phaisan captures third place finish at State Golf Meet

GERING – In her second trip to the Class B State Golf Meet, Tia Phaisan of Waverly checked another goal off her list by coming home with a medal. The junior ended up in third place with a two-day score of 160, which helped the team finish in eighth place with 828 points at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering on Oct. 10 and 11.

“Tia set a goal a year ago to medal at state,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “She works so hard on her game and the mental aspect of it! I walked with her both days and it was so much fun to talk with her about shots and club selection and then watch her perform. At one point Tuesday she was two under par on the back nine, then the wind picked up again and the conditions got difficult. I’m very happy for her. The team’s eighth place finish is a nice accomplishment for these players!”

Phaisan started the day off on Monday by carding a 41 in her first nine holes of the state meet. She shot for par on two, five and seven and then birdied on eight.

In her final nine holes of the day, Phaisan dipped under 40 with a 38. This was set up by three birdie shots on 14, 16 and 17 and a three on hole 13 for par.

The front nine on Tuesday was the most difficult for Phaisan with a score of 45. She ended up shooting for par on just hole eight with a five.

The junior responded by playing her best nine holes of the state tournament on the back nine. Phaisan birdied on both holes 10 and 13 and shot for par on 11, 12, 13, 15 and 17.

Coming in 50th place for the Vikings was Mya Dubas with a 217. She was very consistent carding a 109 on day one and a 108 on the second day.

Her best rounds were the back nine on Monday when she shot a 51 and then the front nine on Tuesday with a 52. In both instances, she was able to shoot for par on one hole.

Not far behind Dubas in a tie for 54th place was Sophie Bingham. The senior finished with a 114 on the first day and then 108 on day two for a final tally of 222.

Also finishing in a tie in 57th place was Mackenzie Cordes with a 229.

It was a tough start for the senior who shot a 60 on the first nine holes and a 62 on the back nine for a final of 122 on day one. Cordes picked it up on the second day with a 52 on the front nine and then a 55 on the back nine with a pair of holes she shot for par on to give her a 107.

The final competitor for the Vikings was Emerson Hall who ended up with a two-day score of 243. She carded a 123 on the first day and then trimmed it down to a 120 on day two.

Winning the Class B title was Omaha Duchesne Academy with a 653 and Scottsbluff took second with a 661. Individually, Anna Kelley of Scottsbluff defeated Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North by two strokes with a 141.