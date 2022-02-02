Peterson Farm Brothers YouTube star entertains at livestock banquet

Peterson’s family farms in central Kansas near the small community of Assaria. They raise cattle and grow corn, alfalfa, sorghum, wheat, milo, soybeans and sunflowers on three farmsteads. Now, producing music videos is another commodity produced by the family farm.

The videos have also taken Peterson and his brothers all over the world. Individually or together, the brothers have visited eight countries and 40 states to entertain and inform audiences with their videos.

Over the years, Peterson included his parents, Dave and Marla, and his younger sister, Laura, in the videos. And now that Peterson and his brothers have married and started their own families, they have expanded the cast to include their wives and children as well.

Peterson performed along with several of his videos for the crowd. But the most popular one turned out to be the finale, the one about tractors stuck in the mud. Peterson said farmers love to see their peers bury a tractor in muck and that was proved to be true by the audience’s reaction. Set to the AC/DC song “Thunderstruck,” the video elicited several “oohs” and chuckles from the crowd.