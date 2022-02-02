Peterson Farm Brothers YouTube star entertains at livestock banquet

WAHOO – Images of tractors stuck in mud up to their cabs flashed on the screen as energetic rock ‘n roll music played in the background.
“Oh my!” said more than one farmer as they saw the pictures. Several “aaahhs” could also be heard as the video was presented by Greg Peterson, one of the three Peterson Farm Brothers known for their popular YouTube videos highlighting agriculture.
Peterson provided the entertainment for the Saunders County Livestock Association’s annual banquet Monday night at Starlite Event Center near Wahoo.
Peterson told the crowd of more than 400 area livestock producers, sponsors and family members how he got started making entertaining but informative videos about farming.
As a student majoring in agriculture communication and journalism at Kansas State University, Peterson got the idea during class one day as they discussed the gap between farmers and people who don’t know where their food comes from.
Peterson realized he could spread the message about agriculture to a wide audience by using the internet.
“We can reach people all over the world with our message about where food comes from and how farming works,” he said.
But he didn’t realize how wide the audience would get and how quickly it would grow. Enlisting the help of his two brothers, Nathan and Kendal, their first video reached 20,000 people on the first day and 150,000 after day 2. Eventually, the video had 11 million views.
In the video, the brothers show various aspects of the farm, from feeding cattle to harvesting alfalfa, with a few dance moves thrown in.
Within four days, they went from being on the local news to a national audience on Fox News.
After such great response to their first video, Peterson urged his brothers to make more. Since 2012, they have produced 28 videos that can be found on their YouTube channel, Peterson Farm Bros. They started a second YouTube channel in 2020 that focuses on long-form, educational vlogs about the family farm.
They parody popular songs to spread positive messages about agriculture. Their first video switched out the words of the song “I’m Sexy and I Know It” to create the video “I’m Farming and I Grow It.”
It is important to Peterson and his family that they utilize social media to inform the world about the significance of agriculture.
“Every single person in this country is involved with agriculture because every single person eats food,” Peterson said.
Peterson’s family farms in central Kansas near the small community of Assaria. They raise cattle and grow corn, alfalfa, sorghum, wheat, milo, soybeans and sunflowers on three farmsteads. Now, producing music videos is another commodity produced by the family farm.
The videos have also taken Peterson and his brothers all over the world. Individually or together, the brothers have visited eight countries and 40 states to entertain and inform audiences with their videos.
Over the years, Peterson included his parents, Dave and Marla, and his younger sister, Laura, in the videos. And now that Peterson and his brothers have married and started their own families, they have expanded the cast to include their wives and children as well.
Peterson performed along with several of his videos for the crowd. But the most popular one turned out to be the finale, the one about tractors stuck in the mud. Peterson said farmers love to see their peers bury a tractor in muck and that was proved to be true by the audience’s reaction. Set to the AC/DC song “Thunderstruck,” the video elicited several “oohs” and chuckles from the crowd.
For the video, Peterson and his brothers got a tractor stuck in the mud on purpose, which their father was not happy about, he admitted. But he equated the process of getting a tractor out of the mud to the challenges farmers face each day, and how they should rely on friends for help.
“We need to try and remember not to go through the tough times alone,” he said.
Peterson also urged the audience to work to change the public’s perception of agriculture to a positive one.
“We can all work together to make a difference,” he said.
The banquet also included special recognition awards for livestock association members. Long time members Bob Gutzwiler and Jerry Soukup were honored for their efforts over the years. Soukup is retiring from the association’s board of directors after 37 years. Youth scholarship winners and the 2021 Saunders County Fair livestock champions and reserve champions were also recognized.
Radio personality Chad Moyer of KTIC and the Nebraska Rural Radio Association served as emcee for the evening.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.