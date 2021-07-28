Patron starts recall petition for Brigham

WAHOO – Frustration over not being allowed on the Wahoo Board of Education agenda to discuss proposed health education standards and what he perceives as a lack of leadership led Kyle Cooper to file a recall against school board President Rob Brigham last week.

The Wahoo resident and father of two young children going into preschool and second grade filed the recall on July 21. The reason he stated reads: “I am initiating the process to recall and remove Rob Brigham as a member of the Wahoo School Board due to his failure to provide transparency in his role as board president. His lack of leadership in debating the current and very serious issues important to the constituents of District 39 are the reasons for this request.”

The recall came two days after an estimated 60 people attended the Wahoo Board of Education meeting to hear Cooper and others speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. During his statement Cooper expressed his frustration at the fact that he said he asked repeatedly to be on the agenda for the July 19 meeting and was told no each time.

Cooper said he requested to be on the agenda to ask the school board to pass a resolution that would reject the proposed comprehensive health education standards being drawn up by the Nebraska Department of Education.