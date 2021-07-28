Patron starts recall petition for Brigham

WAHOO – Frustration over not being allowed on the Wahoo Board of Education agenda to discuss proposed health education standards and what he perceives as a lack of leadership led Kyle Cooper to file a recall against school board President Rob Brigham last week.
The Wahoo resident and father of two young children going into preschool and second grade filed the recall on July 21. The reason he stated reads: “I am initiating the process to recall and remove Rob Brigham as a member of the Wahoo School Board due to his failure to provide transparency in his role as board president. His lack of leadership in debating the current and very serious issues important to the constituents of District 39 are the reasons for this request.”
The recall came two days after an estimated 60 people attended the Wahoo Board of Education meeting to hear Cooper and others speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. During his statement Cooper expressed his frustration at the fact that he said he asked repeatedly to be on the agenda for the July 19 meeting and was told no each time.
Cooper said he requested to be on the agenda to ask the school board to pass a resolution that would reject the proposed comprehensive health education standards being drawn up by the Nebraska Department of Education.
The Nebraska Department of Education released a draft in March of the new proposed health standards for public comment. A second draft is still in the works and won’t be released until fall. Then the public will again be allowed to provide input before the standards are finalized or further revised.
The draft form of the standards would have kindergarten teachers instructing students about anatomy, including genitalia, and would teach first graders about sexual consent, Cooper said.
The resolution Cooper refers to was sent out to school districts by a group of Nebraska state senators, including Bruce Bostelman, who represents Saunders County in District 23. The “form letter” version of the resolution essentially says that parents and guardians are the ones who should be providing their children with sex education, not schools, and that the board “will not adopt or utilize the Health Education Standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education.”
School districts are not obligated to adopt the comprehensive health education standards once, or if, they are finalized by the state education department, Wahoo Superintendent Brandon Lavaley said in a letter to district patrons dated July 15.
Since school districts are not required to adopt the health education standards, and because they are not finalized, the school board opted not to put the issue on their July meeting agenda, Brigham said.
In a statement emailed at the request of the Wahoo Newspaper on Monday, Brigham said the district has no plans to revise the current health education policy.
“Again, as our letter states, there has been no conversation of doing anything different than what we already do for health education,” Brigham said in his statement.
Cooper said he feels the school board should not have a problem signing the resolution if they do not plan to take make any changes to health education in the district.
“If you’re not going to adopt it anyway, why not sign it?” he said.
Cooper also said he wants to know the board’s stand on critical race theory, which he said has some connection to the health education standards.
“When it gets into comprehensive sex education, critical race theory is intertwined in those standards,” he said.
Critical race theory asserts that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist and give white people an advantage over other races, particularly African Americans. Proponents suggest that a “color-conscious” approach is necessary to bring about social change.
The National Education Association adopted a statement of support for critical race theory this month during a virtual assembly that included over 80 Nebraska educators. However, critical race theory is typically not taught below the college level.
Regarding the issue of transparency, Brigham pointed out that the superintendent and board published a letter on July 15 that dis-
cussed the health education standards and critical race theory, among other things.
“I’m not sure how to be more transparent than to publish our position,” Brigham said. “The position, quite simply, is that we don’t intend to change anything that we are doing regarding any of those topics. I encourage anyone with questions to review the letter on the school’s website.”
The letter is posted on the school website, which is wahooschools.org.
Cooper said he considered filing recalls for the entire school board, but chose to start with Brigham because he is the president of the board.
“Like any other organization, it starts at the top,” said Cooper.
Brigham said he responded to Cooper’s requests, made in person and by email, in “the same manner in which he as addressed me.”
Brigham has 20 days to officially respond to the recall filing with a 60-word response. Once the response is received at the Saunders County Clerk’s office, Cooper has 15 days to pick up the blank petitions. From that day, he has 30 days to gather the signatures needed to call a special election.
Cooper said he was told by the county clerk’s office that he will need to gather just over 930 valid signatures for the recall. That is 35% of the number of votes cast for the person receiving the most votes for such office in the last general election, as required by state statute.
Joe Dejka of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.