Patriots move into ratings in Class B with another solid week

YUTAN- For the first time this season, Platte Valley moved into the ratings in Class B in baseball. They are currently No. 9 after defeating Guardian Angels Central Catholic/ Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer 6-4 on March 24 and Nebraska City on March 26, 10-3. They also lost to the Pioneers in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday 13-7.

In the first game of the week for the Patriots, they were able to jump in front in the first inning against GACC/SS/WB.

The first batter of the game, Carter Washburn was walked on four pitches. He eventually reached third on a catcher’s interference and then scored on a passed ball on a wild pitch.

Platte Valley increased their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third with a single on a ground ball to second by Maxwell Bender that scored Hayden Lewis.

After the Bluejays got a run back in the top of the fourth, the Patriots answered right back with another score in the bottom half of the inning. It came on another passed ball at home that brought in Braxton Wentworth.

That 3-1 lead for Platte Valley would only grow in their next turn at bat in the bottom of the fifth when they tacked on two more runs to make it 5-1.

Washburn started the inning off with a triple on a line drive to right field. He was driven in on a bunt from Logan Sobota.

The next run was a unique one, which was a product of a triple steal. GACC/SS/WB wasn’t able to get the ball home fast enough to get Sobota out and as result, the Patriots went up by four.

In the bottom half of the next inning, Platte Valley scored again on another catcher interference call on the Bluejays. This brought home Dawson Thies from third.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Sobota, while Washburn had two hits and one RBI and Bendler had one hit and one RBI.

Wentworth pitched the most innings for the Patriots, going three innings with no earned runs and eight strikeouts. Both Thies and Emerick Hegwood pitched one inning and had two strikeouts and Washburn went 1.1 innings with three strikeouts.

In the first game of the doubleheader with Nebraska City on March 26, Platte Valley was able to jump out to a 6-0 edge as they went on to win by seven runs.

Over the first two innings, the Patriots were able to get one run in both innings to go up 2-0. The run was scored by Hayden Lewis on a groundout from Levi Kennedy and then Washburn singled to second scoring Sam Petersen.

The most damage was done by the Patriots in the third when they scored four runs on three hits.

Sobota was hit by a pitch and Kennedy singled to right field to start the inning. In the next at bat, Sobota ended up getting to third and then stole home to make the score 3-0 in favor of Platte Valley.

A passed ball brought in Kennedy and then both Wentworth and Petersen scored on a ground out to the shortstop by Caleb Daniell.

Later in the game in the top of the sixth, the Patriots led 8-3 when they were able to come up with the final three runs of the game.

The inning started with Washburn doubling to right and then Hayden Lewis got hit by a pitch. They would both come around to score on an error and then on a sacrifice fly to right field from Kennedy.

Wentworth drove in Sobota for the final run of the contest on a line drive to the third baseman.

Both Daniell and Kennedy finished with two RBIs in the game. Driving in one run apiece was Washburn, Sobota, Bendler, and Wentworth.

Thies started the game for Platte Valley and earned the win by going 2.2 innings with three strikeouts and two earned runs given up. Pitching 2.2 innings with three strikeouts was Timmy Hunt.

In game two of the doubleheader, Nebraska City took advantage of four walks and three errors to score eight runs in the third to erase a 3-0 Platte Valley lead.

The Patriots battled back with two runs spread across the fifth and sixth innings to make it 10-7, but it wasn’t enough as the Pioneers got another three runs in the bottom of the sixth to close the game out.

Hitting a solo homer in the contest was Petersen, Sobota went three for four with a double, Kennedy picked up two hits and increased his average to .500 for the year, and Hayden Lewis had a triple.

Giving up three earned runs with two strikeouts was Hegwood and Pluta while Bridges and Kennedy both pitched one inning with Bridges giving up no earned runs and Kennedy striking out one batter.

Platte Valley took on Seward on March 29. They played at DC West on March 31 and returned home to play Auburn on April 1 and Grand Island on April 2.