Patriots get second place in conference

VALLEY – The Class C No. 1 Yutan-Mead softball team fell one step short of their ultimate goal, getting runner-up at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tourney in Valley on Sept. 25. They shut out both Cass County and Raymond Central in the first two rounds 12-0 and 7-0, and then lost to Ashland-Greenwood for the second time this year, falling 3-1 in the championship game.
Against the Wildcats in game one of the tournament, the Patriots led 4-0 after the first two innings. They were able to put up an eight spot in the third which ultimately led to a run-ruling on singles by Taylor Novak, Emily Hebenstreit, Maycee Hays, Sophia Brennan and Emma Abraham, a sac fly hit by Shaylynn Campbell and an error.
Ella Watts had a no hitter against Cass County and struck out five in three innings of work. Both Hays and Brennan had two RBI in the win and Hebenstreit, Ella Watts, Katie Hansen, Abraham and Alexis Polak had one run driven in.
After the dominant performance by Watts on the mound, Campbell followed in her footsteps in a three-hit shutout of Raymond Central.
Yutan-Mead started on the right foot with the leadoff batter Campbell reaching on a single in the first, and then she was scored on a groundout by Hebenstreit during the next at bat. Singles by Laycee Josoff and Campbell in the next inning gave the Patriots a comfortable 4-0 lead.
Campbell pitched all six innings in the win and recorded seven strikeouts. Driving in two runs apiece in the game were Campbell and Josoff.
In the title game against A-G, the Patriots’ pitching was still good, but they didn’t get the offensive production they needed, only scoring one run. It came in the bottom of the first when Hebenstreit singled to left scoring Campbell.
Pitching 3.1 innings in the loss was Campbell, giving up two runs and earning six strikeouts. Watts went 2.2 innings and gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts.
On Sept. 21 Yutan-Mead had a home game against Weeping Water. They took care of the Indians 10-2 in six innings.
The Patriots jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two runs in the first. They came off a home run to left field by Campbell.
During the next three innings, the Patriots tacked on three more runs. One was scored in the second on a double by Meghan Richards and two runs were scored in the third on Watts stealing home and a single by Brennan.
Leading 5-2 in the fifth, Hansen hit a two-run homer to centerfield making it 7-2. The game was closed out by Yutan-Mead in their next at-bat when Watts hit a three-run homer to center.
Campbell pitched six innings in the victory and amassed a jaw-dropping 12 strikeouts. Leading the team with five RBI was Watts, while Hansen had two and both Brennan and Richards drove in one.
In preparation for their conference tournament on Saturday, Yutan-Mead took on Class C No. 3 West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic at home. The Patriots had to rally from behind but found a way to win 6-4.
Trailing 3-0 after the first, Yutan-Mead got one run back in the bottom half of the inning on a pop out by Hansen that scored Hebenstreit.
The score would remain the same until the third when the longball lifted the Patriots into the lead. They were on a solo shot by Polak and a two-run homer by Hebenstreit that gave Yutan-Mead a 4-3 edge.
Guardian Angels tied the game back up in the fourth with a home run of their own.
Both teams fought for that crucial run in the late innings that would secure their team the victory. It was the Patriots who were able to deliver the knockout punch when Hansen hit a two-run home run in the fifth.
Similar to the game against Weeping Water, Campbell shined on the mound, pitching seven innings and striking out 11 batters. Hansen, who had the game winning homer. led the team with three RBI, while Hebenstreit had two and Polak drove in one.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.