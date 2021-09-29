Patriots get second place in conference

Campbell pitched all six innings in the win and recorded seven strikeouts. Driving in two runs apiece in the game were Campbell and Josoff.

In the title game against A-G, the Patriots’ pitching was still good, but they didn’t get the offensive production they needed, only scoring one run. It came in the bottom of the first when Hebenstreit singled to left scoring Campbell.

Pitching 3.1 innings in the loss was Campbell, giving up two runs and earning six strikeouts. Watts went 2.2 innings and gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts.

On Sept. 21 Yutan-Mead had a home game against Weeping Water. They took care of the Indians 10-2 in six innings.

The Patriots jumped out to a 2-0 lead with two runs in the first. They came off a home run to left field by Campbell.

During the next three innings, the Patriots tacked on three more runs. One was scored in the second on a double by Meghan Richards and two runs were scored in the third on Watts stealing home and a single by Brennan.

Leading 5-2 in the fifth, Hansen hit a two-run homer to centerfield making it 7-2. The game was closed out by Yutan-Mead in their next at-bat when Watts hit a three-run homer to center.