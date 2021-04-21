Patina perfect: Patina Joe premieres in Waverly

Patina Joe opened up in Eagle along Main Street in May 2018. At the time, Hoyer and her business partner, who is no longer involved in the operation, wanted to offer a variety of experiences to their customers so they opted to open a coffee bar as well as a clothing boutique.

Hoyer said she was ready for an aesthetic change. She loved her 1920s-era building in Eagle, but she was ready for bright lights, white walls and an open layout. With more floor space, comes more product space.

Most of the products Hoyer sells are locally made including Wax Buffalo, Ruby Red Thread and Aria Rose Bath Company. Her clothing includes an exclusive style which she has recently expanded in the new location to consider more customer age groups.

As customers make their way through the selection of accessories, boots, hats and clothing, they find themselves suddenly standing in front of a beautiful coffee bar with caramel-colored wood and Patina Joe in distinctive cursive handwriting on the wall above. This was exactly Hoyer’s goal in opening a boutique and coffee shop.