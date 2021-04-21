Patina perfect: Patina Joe premieres in Waverly

WAVERLY – Natasha Hoyer felt plateaued.
While she loved her space in Eagle with the beautiful wooden floors and rustic exposed brick, it was hard for her boutique and full coffee bar business to survive and grow in the village of just under 1,000 people.
What was even more difficult? Deciding to move Patina Joe to Waverly and saying goodbye to all Hoyer’s loyal customers in Eagle.
“I have very, very dear customers there that I miss very much,” Hoyer said. “They’ve been so supportive and understanding.”
It also didn’t help that she had already been living in Waverly for about two years and had been feeling drawn toward opening a business northwest of Eagle. Hoyer had been on the lookout for a space in Waverly since the end of 2020, so when her current location opened up, she knew it was perfect.
“I just finally pulled the trigger,” Hoyer said. “It’s never going to be the perfect time, but for me it is the perfect time.”
Bright and early Thursday morning, Hoyer opened Patina Joe in Waverly after putting the final touches on her space. Just a few days later, she celebrated the business’ grand opening on Saturday. The location, in between Subway and Runza near Amberly Road, has a great proximity to Highway 6 and Waverly High School.
Patina Joe opened up in Eagle along Main Street in May 2018. At the time, Hoyer and her business partner, who is no longer involved in the operation, wanted to offer a variety of experiences to their customers so they opted to open a coffee bar as well as a clothing boutique.
Hoyer said she was ready for an aesthetic change. She loved her 1920s-era building in Eagle, but she was ready for bright lights, white walls and an open layout. With more floor space, comes more product space.
Most of the products Hoyer sells are locally made including Wax Buffalo, Ruby Red Thread and Aria Rose Bath Company. Her clothing includes an exclusive style which she has recently expanded in the new location to consider more customer age groups.
As customers make their way through the selection of accessories, boots, hats and clothing, they find themselves suddenly standing in front of a beautiful coffee bar with caramel-colored wood and Patina Joe in distinctive cursive handwriting on the wall above. This was exactly Hoyer’s goal in opening a boutique and coffee shop.
“I’ve never owned a coffee shop, (and) I’m not a coffee drinker, but I loved the vibe,” Hoyer said. “It was intentional that we put the coffee bar in the back. It was the same way in Eagle so that when our customers came in they walked through and walked past our product.”
In the two years she has lived in Waverly, Hoyer said she has noticed the city of almost 4,000 residents lacked access to good coffee. This was just another thing drawing her toward opening in Waverly.
Only the coffee isn’t just regular coffee and she isn’t the only one with the entrepreneurial gene in her family. Her mother, Brenda Hoyer, owns The Lantern Coffeehouse and Roastery, a non-profit, faith-focused coffee shop located in Sibley, Iowa.
Because Hoyer’s mother roasts her own beans, Patina Joe exclusively carries The Lantern’s beans for sale and for their coffee. Her mother’s business perked Hoyer’s interest in starting a business.
“If my mom can do it, I can do it,” Hoyer said.
Along with their coffee menu, Hoyer said they also carry smoothies, lemonade, breakfast burritos and some pastries. Hoyer will also offer Healing Foods out of Lincoln, which are prepackaged, on-the-go meals that customers can purchase.
As for the future of Patina Joe, Hoyer said she wouldn’t be opposed to opening multiple locations and also hopes to support local nonprofits.
“That’s always been kind of in the back of my mind,” she said. “I’m an entrepreneur at heart.”
Hoyer said while the move to Waverly has been a lot of work, it’s also been exciting and she has appreciated the support she has gotten from her friends and Eagle customers.
“I don’t know if excited is the right term, but I’m super pumped,” Hoyer said. I’m really excited, and I can tell just from the feedback I’ve gotten so far, how much the community is so ready.”