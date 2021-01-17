Pages of the Past

Jan. 7, 1971
50 Years Ago
The first blizzard of the new year descended upon this community Saturday evening and in about 34 hours dumped an unofficial foot of snow over the countryside, completely paralyzing traffic and causing numerous emergencies.
Drifts and blowing snow clogged all highway sand streets, and snow plows gave up their efforts Sunday evening to wait for the storm to subside sufficiently for them to continue their work.
By noon Monday the work of opening the streets in Wahoo had gotten only partially underway and it was estimated that it would be at least another 24 hours before traffic could continue normally in most places.
Wahoo business houses opened late Monday, but there was little traffic anywhere. There were six and seven foot drifts of snow swirled up onto many of the sidewalks. A large portion of the minor traffic was provided by snowmobiles.
The storm was at its worst Sunday. A three-car accident near Weston resulted in a Lincoln woman suffering a broken leg and facial injuries. She was brought to Hakel’s Truck Stop to wait for the Wahoo Rescue unit.
With falling snow, howling winds of 40 miles per hour and better, and poor visibility, the unit successfully made its way to Weston, but found the return trip even rougher.
With the highway blocked, driver Ernie Patzloff reported that the unit had to swing out around the countryside to make its way back.
With a state truck and snow plow leading the way, the rescue unit still had its hazards, with the engine flooding out once and getting stuck another time. Patzloff reported the unit went out at about 3 p.m. and didn’t get back until after 6 p.m.
Jan. 14, 1996
25 Years Ago
The Saunders County Livestock Association has planned one of its biggest annual banquets and hopes to attract more people than ever before.
The 37th annual meeting and banquet of the association will be held on Jan. 9 at the St. John’s Auditorium in Weston.
“It should be a great evening and is open to anybody who wants to attend, “Glenn Baumert said.
In all, organizers are expecting over 400 people to be in attendance at the event.
A complimentary social hour will start at 6 p.m. with the banquet following at 7 p.m.
The business portion of the meeting will include the presentation of 4-H livestock trophies, the election of three directors and the recognition of 20 to 35 year members.
One of the biggest attractions for the annual meeting this year will be the entertainment, Baumert said.
“We hope that’ll bring in a few more people, he added in reference to the nationally known performer which will be performing at the event.
The entertainment will be provided by “Granny” This extremely popular and well-seasoned performer travels across the country doing her comedy shows at fairs, conventions, centennials and annual meetings of all kinds.
The past several winters, she has brought laughs to large audiences in Florida, Arizona and Texas.
Jan. 13, 2001
10 Years Ago
The first major snow of the winter season almost always sends kids to the nearby slopes with their sleds.
However, as Wahoo Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Stuhr noted, safety should still come first.
While there are no specific rules governing the wintertime use of the City Park, people need to be aware that they use the facilities at their own risk.
“Much like any other time of year at any of the city facilities, the user assumes those risks,” he said.
Cook’s Park, which attracts many of the city’s sledding enthusiasts, has signs posted to that effect.
While there are no specific sledding rules posted, he said the public is pretty good about using the facility appropriately.
Knowing that the park is one of the more popular places to sled, Stuhr said the city has made efforts over the years to make it as user friendly as possible.
They have cleared brush in order to approve visibility and give sledders more space in which to spread themselves out.
Stuhr said that they have also worked to remove major impediments and hazards from the lower parts of the slope.
With the recent introduction of the new walking trail that connects cook and Placek Park, Stuhr said there are some additional things that park users should keep in mind. He stressed that, even in the winter, the trail is meant for pedestrian traffic only.