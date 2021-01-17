Pages of the Past

With the highway blocked, driver Ernie Patzloff reported that the unit had to swing out around the countryside to make its way back.

With a state truck and snow plow leading the way, the rescue unit still had its hazards, with the engine flooding out once and getting stuck another time. Patzloff reported the unit went out at about 3 p.m. and didn’t get back until after 6 p.m.

Jan. 14, 1996

25 Years Ago

The Saunders County Livestock Association has planned one of its biggest annual banquets and hopes to attract more people than ever before.

The 37th annual meeting and banquet of the association will be held on Jan. 9 at the St. John’s Auditorium in Weston.

“It should be a great evening and is open to anybody who wants to attend, “Glenn Baumert said.

In all, organizers are expecting over 400 people to be in attendance at the event.

A complimentary social hour will start at 6 p.m. with the banquet following at 7 p.m.

The business portion of the meeting will include the presentation of 4-H livestock trophies, the election of three directors and the recognition of 20 to 35 year members.