Oxygen network to air story on Schnabel case

Mark Schnabel told investigators that he and his wife had argued the night before, but that he had not struck her. He said she left the residence after the argument. His defense attorney, Chuck Forrest, told the jury that Sandy Schnabel died after the minivan hit the storage shed and she was ejected.

Witnesses for the prosecution said there was no evidence to support the claim that the minivan had collided with the building, or that Sandy Schnabel could have been ejected from the vehicle during the collision. Investigators also testified they found hundreds of blood spots in the living room of the family’s home and there was blood on an all-terrain vehicle that may have been used to transport the body.

After a trial before Saunders County District Judge Mary Gilbride, Mark Schnabel was found guilty of second degree murder. He had pleaded no contest after a plea agreement that reduced the charges from first degree murder.

On Nov. 30, 1999, the judge sentenced Mark Schnabel to life in prison without parole. In her sentence decree, Gilbride did not specify a minimum sentence. Mark Schnabel appealed the sentence, and the court ruled that the minimum sentence would be 20 years.