YORK – Saving their best for when it matters the most is exactly what the Waverly boys golf team did at the B-3 District golf meet at the York Country Club on May 16. The Vikings shot a season best team score of 323 to take third and qualify for the Class B State Golf Meet.

“The players were ready to play golf and have fun,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “The practice format over the last week has been to relax and enjoy. That equated to all five golfers breaking 90. I walked with Will Foster, the only senior, for the round because he and I talked about what it would take for him to have a personal best and I helped him stay focused and calm.”

The last time that the Vikings qualified for the state meet came back in 2016. That year Waverly only had to shoot a 369 to qualify for state, which shows how the level of competition has increased in just a few short years.

Leading Waverly with a score of 73 and taking third place overall was Josh Wall. Seven strokes behind in 10th place with an 80 was Grey Klucas.

Carding an 84 was Royce Klucas and William Foster shot an 86. Ethan Rosenthal rounded out the team score for the Vikings with an 18 hole score of 89.

York and Norris both shot a 302 as a team. The Dukes won a tiebreaker over the Titans to earn the district title on their home course.

Individually, freshman Jaxson Hinze of York was the top finisher after carding a 67. Carson Thurber of Norris took second place with a score of 70.

Waverly competed in the Class B State Golf Meet at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering on May 23 and 24. Results can be found in next week’s paper.